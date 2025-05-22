Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action â€˜Lilo & Stitchâ€™Â 

Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star and singer Sydney Agudong, who is of Filipino descent, displays her fierceness, sex appeal and authenticity as Lilo’s older sister Nani Pelekai in “Lilo & Stitch,” arguably one of Disney’s best live-action movies yet.

Although one could have wished there were more surfing scenes in the live-action, Agudong’s “Bay Watch” beauty and body, showcased at their best in her superb surfing skills, plus the movie’s honeymoon-like island beach location, are among the film’s highlights that make the live-action a definite summer banger.

Co-starring with Sydney is Grammy Award-winning singer and Hollywood actress Tia Carrere, who is also of Filipino descent and whose father was born and raised in Cebu. She lends the signature Filipino warmth, care and big heart to her character in the live-action, a character that was not present in the 2002 animated film where Carrere voiced Nani.

Her character’s addition to the new version, therefore, is among the plot twists and changes that viewers should welcome as among the reasons to see the live-action even if they have watched the original cartoons on loop.

Sydney and Tia act opposite fellow Hawaiian-born stars like Maia Kealoha, who plays the titular character Lilo. Maia’s natural passion for Hula dancing and her Hawaiian heritage shines through. She radiates cuteness and pulls heartstrings without overacting and over-reacting, an impressive display of control even at her young age.

The live-action Stitch is still as ugly-beautiful as the animated one in its paradoxical character arc from naughty to nice. Stitch’s dynamics with Lilo resonates very well in today’s world that has become more enamored with pets as best friends especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charm of blending ironies or marrying two completely different worlds, such as Stitch and its alien race's highly advanced technologies juxtaposed against Lilo's laidback hometown Hawaii, never gets old.

Though the live-action has some deviations in lines and characters from the original animation, overall, there is much to appreciate than to miss in the new “Lilo & Stitch,” which is refreshingly devoid of casting issues and gender and racial politics that haunted previous Disney live-actions like the recent “Snow White.”

Whether you are a family looking for a bonding activity, or an individual curious to see nuances in a retelling of a Disney classic, the movie itself is a weekend getaway from where to pick up several Hawaiian words and values such as family, friendship, responsibility and commitment.

