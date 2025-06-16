^

Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 5:10pm
Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72
Stage and film actor Cocoy Laurel died as confirmed in a Facebook post on June 16, 2025. He was 72.
Salvador H. Laurel Museum and Library via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Stage and film actor Victor "Cocoy" Laurel, Nora Aunor's former love team partner, passed away. He was 72. 

The Facebook page of the late Celia Diaz Laurel, which is managed by her family, confirmed the death of Cocoy in a post today. His niece, actress Denise Laurel, also confirmed his passing. 

The cause of his death was not revealed. 

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of my beloved uncle, mentor and confidant Cocoy Laurel — a gifted actor, singer, and a man that LIVED FOR GOD... He graced the world with his world class talent, his saint like kindness, his massive heart filled with love for everyone ,generosity and his unwavering faith. His voice — one that moved so many hearts and lifted spirits — now leading the heavenly choir, singing praises before the throne of the One he served so deeply reunited with his friends and family," Denise wrote on her Instagram tribute for her uncle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DeniSe Laurel (@d_laurel)

"Though we mourn his absence, we celebrate his life and the legacy of love, art, and devotion he leaves behind in the hearts of all the people whose life he’s changed," Denise added. 

Along with the tribute to her uncle, Denise included Cocoy's song, "Tunay na Pag-ibig." 

Cocoy was born on March 2, 1953 to Celia Diaz Laurel and former Vice President Salvador "Doy" Laurel. 

Cocoy was officially discovered when he joined a contest sponsored by Paramount Pictures in the search for the Romeo and Juliet of the Philippines.

"I won the title as Romeo of the Philippines. I was 15 years old that time," Cocoy was quoted to have said in a 2007 column written by Boy Abunda for The STAR. 

He appeared in films, notably with the late National Artist for Film, Nora Aunor. Together, they appeared in the films “Lollipops and Roses,” “Lollipops and Roses at Burong Talangka,” and “Impossible Dream.”

Cocoy studied at prestigious conservatory schools like the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) and Juilliard School in New York and The Facultad de Bellas Artes in Madrid. On stage, he played the Engineer for the Australian production of "Miss Saigon."

Cocoy was last seen in Nora's wake last April. 

