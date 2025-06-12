^

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters Lorin, Venice reunited with Yilmaz Bektas anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 10:56am
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters Lorin, Venice reunited with Yilmaz Bektas anew
Yilmaz Bektas with his daughters Lorin and Venice as seen in the Instagram post of ex Ruffa Gutierrez on June 11, 2025.
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters, Lorin and Venice, saw their father, Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, again in Istanbul. 

Ruffa posted photos of their reunion on Instagram.

"Family time is the best time!" she captioned the post. 

"Sending Lorin off to Istanbul to reunite with her Baba (Dad) and the Bektas family, while Venice joins them from the U.S. for their epic Turkiye summer holiday!" she added. 

Ruffa said that her heart is full that her daughters and their father are reunited again. 

"Wishing my daughters a summer filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories," she said. 

Yilmaz and his daughters see each other again after 15 years in 2022. Ruffa posted their reunion on social media. 

Last March, Ruffa revealed that Yilmaz proposed to her again. 

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Ruffa said that she thought it was a joke. 

“Sabi ko, ‘Is this a joke?’ ‘Sabi niya, ‘No, I want to invite you to be in a train with me’ and mag-train daw kami all over Europe. So, sabi ko, ‘Totoo ba ‘to or baka he’s planning my murder on the plane or train?’” Ruffa said. 

Ruffa is currently in a relationship with Herbert Bautista. 

RELATED: 'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

