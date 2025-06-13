^

'Minsan bumpy': Ruffa Gutierrez on brother Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 9:41am
'Minsan bumpy': Ruffa Gutierrez on brother Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial
Barbie Imperial and Richard Gutierrez
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Even actress Ruffa Gutierrez is a little confused about her brother and fellow actor Richard Gutierrez's supposed relationship with another actress Barbie Imperial.

Ruffa appeared on the June 12 episode of "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" to talk about her upcoming show "Beauty Empire," her first GMA project in several years.

While promoting the series, she mistakenly mixed up the name of her character's name Velma Imperial with her co-star Barbie Forteza, saying instead Barbie Imperial.

Both Ruffa and Boy laughed it off but the host quickly asked if Richard and Barbie were still an item.

"I don't know! Isa pa 'yun… minsan bumpy, minsan okay," Ruffa answered, still laughing. "Naguguluhan na ako sa kanila! But that's life."

After composing herself, Ruffa continue promoting "Beauty Empire" which also stars Kyline Alcantara, Sid Lucero, Sam Concepcion, Chai Fonacier, Korean actor-singer Bomin, and Gloria Diaz.

Richard revealed the real score between him and Barbie earlier this year.

"Siguro for now, like gaya nga ng sabi mo, nakikita naman ng mga tao. Doon muna tayo sa what you see is what you get sa amin ni Barbie," Richard said at the time, without confirming their real relationship status. 

The actor said that it all began when they became co-partners in an Alabang gastropub, which happened to be where they were first sighted together

"And then, doon namin nakilala ang isa't isa. And yun, masaya siyang kasama, enjoy kaming dalawa, and doon na nagsimula," Richard said. 

He also clarified that Barbie was not the third party of his relationship with ex-wife Sarah Lahbati. 

"Hindi siya third party, hindi nag-overlap. Kasi maraming mga tao, 'yun nga, mga bashers na nagsasabi na siya ang dahilan. Wala siyang kinalaman," Richard ended.

