8th Eddys to stream worldwide

MANILA, Philippines — The eighth edition of Entertainment Editors’ Choice (Eddys) from the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) will stream worldwide through ABS-CBN's iWantTFC.

The awards night will be on July 20 at the Ceremonial Hall of Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

The partnership was held in ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City attended by SPEEd with ABS-CBN vice president for corporate communications Kane Errol Choa and head of ABS-CBN Programming and On-Air Operations Ralph Menorca.

SPEEd President Salve Asis of Pilipino Star Ngayon said that the collaboration with ABS-CBN is a milestone for Eddys.

“Sa global presence ng ABS-CBN, tiwala kami na mas maraming tao, lalo na ang Filipino community sa buong mundo, ang makakasaksi kung paano namin kinikilala at binibigyang importansya at pakilala ang mga haligi at icon ng Philippine cinema, gayundin ang mga taong nagpapanatili sa industriyang ito na umunlad,” she said.

