Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Davao confirmed that her father, award-winning actor Ricky Davao, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Viva Entertainment posted earlier today, May 2, on social media that Ricky died at 63 years old. The media company has since taken down their post, but Ara posted about her father's passing on her own Instagram account.

Ara said Ricky died peacefully surrounded by his children and loved ones. While not giving a specific cause of death, she said her father "bravely faced complications related to cancer."

The actress noted that Ricky dedicated his life to filmmaking for over four decades.

"His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire," Ara said. "Most of all he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend."

Ara expressed her gratitude for those who sent kind messages, love, and prayers, ending her post with the acknowledgement details about Ricky's memorial service will be shared in due time.

Ara is Ricky's child with his ex-wife Jackie Lou Blanco, as are siblings Rikki Mae and Kenneth. Jackie confirmed in 2023 that she and Ricky separated, having wed in 1989.

Ricky starred in movies such as "On the Job: The Missing 8," "Big Night!," "Rosario," "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," "Metamorphosis," "Smaller and Smaller Circles," and "Barcelone: A Love Untold."

He frequently appeared in Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival entries like "Mariquina," ""Tukso," Last Supper No. 3," "S6parados," "Parole," "Ani," "Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig," and "F#*@bois" for which he won Best Supporting Actor.

The actor started his television career in several "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episodes before starring in series such as "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Dyesebel," "Darna," "Cattleya Killer," and most recently, "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."

Ricky also directed a number of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Magpakailanman" episodes as well other shows he starred in. His career also involved a number of stage productions, both plays and musicals.

