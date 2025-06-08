Ralph-Will, Shuvee-Klang, Mika-Brent make final duos of â€˜PBB Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™Â 

Ralph-Will, Shuvee-Klang, Mika-Brent make final duos of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’

Singer Klarisse de Guzman (right) and host-actress Shuvee Etrata are the final duo for the 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'

MANILA, Philippines — "Academic rivals" Ralph de Leon and Shuvee Etrata have chosen their “unexpected” final duos for the upcoming finale of the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition."

Tagged as “academic rivals” by fans for their consistent competitive streaks and frequent top finishes in house tasks, Ralph and Shuvee were granted the privilege of choosing their final duos for the show's big night.

This edition’s format allows the public to vote for the winning pair, with one star from ABS-CBN and one from GMA-7 emerging as the “big winners.”

It also marks the first time that "Pinoy Big Brother" features GMA-7 talents, as the reality show celebrates its 20th anniversary since premiering on ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN and Star Magic talent Ralph surprised fans by choosing Will Ashley as his final duo, instead of AZ Martinez, the GMA-7 star widely paired with him in a love team.

“'Di pa nagkakaroon ng opportunity to become a duo with Will. Naka-duo na si AZ before,” Ralph said during his interview with Big Brother or Kuya in the confession room.

Like the fates of former evictees in past “PBB” editions, Ralph successfully re-entered the house with the help of his fans and online polls after exiting it briefly in May. The other housemates who were evicted but were given a chance to enter the house in past editions included Paco Evangelista and Wendy Valdez.

GMA-7 and Sparkle artist Shuvee Etrata also surprised fans as she picked her final duo as the Top 2 of the final duo formation task.

Fans were initially speculating that she would pick ABS-CBN and Star Magic star Esnyr, but Shuvee chose singer Klarisse de Guzman.

“I think this is it para bumawi sa’yo sa pagkakasalba mo sa akin. Sabay kitang isasalba. Lalaban natin ang pangarap mo, pangarap natin,” Klarisse said when she accepted Shuvee’s decision to choose her.

Shuvee was nominated in the past for jumping into the pool to save a drunk Klarisse. The Cebuana star received an automatic nomination after violating the rule on the proper use of the lapel microphone.

The other final duos are AZ and River Joseph, Esnyr Ranollo and Charlie Fleming, Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera, and Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo.

The latest celebrity edition of “PBB” is expected to end this month.

