Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after â€˜PBBâ€™ exit

Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after ‘PBB’ exit

Former 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' housemate Ashley Ortega tries pottery at the Grab summer experience held in Glorietta 2, Makati City on May 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — She may have been the first to be evicted out of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” but Ashley Ortega has been blessed with a best actress citation for her role in “Pulang Araw” and two movies in tow.

“I think it’s been two months since I left 'PBB' house. Sobrang daming blessings sa life ko. I’m enjoying the outside world,” Ashley told reporters over lunch a week ago.

Ashley and her fellow “PBB” ex-housemate Josh Ford graced the activation for Grab’s Iba Ang Summer”experience held in Glorietta 2, Makati City.

The actress considers the activation activity as among her many blessings as brands have been tapping her and her fellow housemates for their launches and activities, proving this “PBB” edition’s popularity among viewers.

The actress even confessed to being a long-time Grab user, often tapping its food delivery service and even ride-hailing feature.

“Sometimes, naggra-Grab ako ‘pag coding at ‘pag wala na talaga akong choice at kung tamad akong mag-drive, I book Grab,” Ashley shared.

She is excited with its latest feature the GrabCar Travel Guide, where users can check out under-the-radar activities in the country.

Her upcoming movies are also keeping her excited and busy. One is set to be shown in theaters soon, while she will be shooting another one in July.

These might have been the reason why she was not chosen to go back inside the house when PBB gave chance to former housemates to go back. In the end, teen actress Charlie Fleming was chosen to go back inside the house from the GMA-7 roster of stars, while Ralph de Leon was voted by the public to get back inside the house from the ABS-CBN side.

The soft-spoken actress beamed when she announced that she won a Best Actress award for her role of a nun who became a comfort woman in the war drama “Pulang Araw.” The award came from 3rd Laurus Nobilis Media Excellence Awards 2025 given by the Lyceum of the Philippines University Cavite.

“When I left the house after a week, I found out that I have an award. So, talagang ang daming-daming blessings. I’m grateful for the ‘PBB’ journey,” Ashley said.

RELATED: ‘A girl like you? So lovable’: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of ‘PBB Collab’