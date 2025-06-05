â€˜Naninibagoâ€™: Josh Ford to return to youth-oriented show after â€˜PBBâ€™ stint

‘Naninibago’: Josh Ford to return to youth-oriented show after ‘PBB’ stint

Josh Ford graces Grab's summer activity held in Glorietta 2, Makati last May 30, 2025. The actor is set to return to the youth-oriented show 'Maka' after exiting 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'

MANILA, Philippines — Josh Ford is excited for his fans to see a different kind of “Josh,” far from the bully jock, in his return to TV after exiting “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Josh caught up with reporters over lunch after the activation of Grab’s "Iba ang Summer" event last weekend of May held in Glorietta 2, Makati City.

He and his fellow “PBB” ex-housemate Ashley Ortega were among the personalities who graced the activation of the popular app, which launched its Travel Guide, a listing of “under-the-radar” activities in the country and highlighted the GrabFood 5-Star Eats, a curated list of top-rated restaurants.

Josh, a self-confessed daredevil and “growing boy,” revealed that he had to adjust living in the outside world again after staying in isolation for over two months.

“Naninibago. Sobrang nakaka-miss sa loob ng bahay kasi I always see the same faces. Paglabas ko, ang daming tao sumusuporta. Nakakataba po talaga ng puso, ‘yung pagmamahal ng mga tao,” Josh told reporters, noting a number of KiSh fans trooped to Glorietta to see him in person.

His and Kira Balinger’s fans are called KiSh, a portmanteau of their names.

“Seeing people is so nice kasi I’m really a sociable person. I love getting to know peoples’ stories. Lahat naman tayo may pinagda-daanan and we’re all different but we’re all the same. We all have a heart,” Josh continued.

After exiting the house two weeks ago, Josh said that he has been answering to his cravings, thus Grab has been helpful for him. In fact, the first things he ordered upon exiting the famous TV house were a whole chicken and nuggets.

Ashley confirmed Josh’ huge appetite.

“Siya ang pinakamatakaw sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya. Hindi halata. Siya talaga. ‘Pag wala kaming ulam, rice talaga. Kinakain niya ‘yung rice,” Ashley revealed.

Josh confirmed, “Ako ang taga-kain ng tira-tira sa loob. It’s quite funny. Ako kasi I don’t wanna waste food.”

Now that he is back on the outside world, Josh is raring to continue what he started at the start of the new year. He was introduced as the newest addition of the cast of the youth-oriented show “Maka” last January.

He entered the house last March as among the initial set of housemates.

“Makikita n’yo ‘yung ibang character ni Josh Taylor. He’s similar with me. He’s a British boy. In the start, bully siya. Siya ang jock. I’m not like that. Now, sa pagbabalik ko, makikita ninyo who is Josh Taylor now. ‘Yun ‘yung excited akong ipakita sa inyo. Kaya abangan ninyo ‘yan,” Josh ended.

