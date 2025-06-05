^

Entertainment

‘Naninibago’: Josh Ford to return to youth-oriented show after ‘PBB’ stint

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 1:30pm
â€˜Naninibagoâ€™: Josh Ford to return to youth-oriented show after â€˜PBBâ€™ stint
Josh Ford graces Grab's summer activity held in Glorietta 2, Makati last May 30, 2025. The actor is set to return to the youth-oriented show 'Maka' after exiting 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'
Grab Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Josh Ford is excited for his fans to see a different kind of “Josh,” far from the bully jock, in his return to TV after exiting “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” 

Josh caught up with reporters over lunch after the activation of Grab’s "Iba ang Summer" event last weekend of May held in Glorietta 2, Makati City.

He and his fellow “PBB” ex-housemate Ashley Ortega were among the personalities who graced the activation of the popular app, which launched its Travel Guide, a listing of “under-the-radar” activities in the country and highlighted the GrabFood 5-Star Eats, a curated list of top-rated restaurants. 

Josh, a self-confessed daredevil and “growing boy,” revealed that he had to adjust living in the outside world again after staying in isolation for over two months. 

“Naninibago. Sobrang nakaka-miss sa loob ng bahay kasi I always see the same faces. Paglabas ko, ang daming tao sumusuporta. Nakakataba po talaga ng puso, ‘yung pagmamahal ng mga tao,” Josh told reporters, noting a number of KiSh fans trooped to Glorietta to see him in person. 

His and Kira Balinger’s fans are called KiSh, a portmanteau of their names.

“Seeing people is so nice kasi I’m really a sociable person. I love getting to know peoples’ stories. Lahat naman tayo may pinagda-daanan and we’re all different but we’re all the same. We all have a heart,” Josh continued. 

After exiting the house two weeks ago, Josh said that he has been answering to his cravings, thus Grab has been helpful for him. In fact, the first things he ordered upon exiting the famous TV house were a whole chicken and nuggets. 

Ashley confirmed Josh’ huge appetite. 

“Siya ang pinakamatakaw sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya. Hindi halata. Siya talaga. ‘Pag wala kaming ulam, rice talaga. Kinakain niya ‘yung rice,” Ashley revealed. 

Josh confirmed, “Ako ang taga-kain ng tira-tira sa loob. It’s quite funny. Ako kasi I don’t wanna waste food.”

Now that he is back on the outside world, Josh is raring to continue what he started at the start of the new year. He was introduced as the newest addition of the cast of the youth-oriented show “Maka” last January. 

He entered the house last March as among the initial set of housemates. 

“Makikita n’yo ‘yung ibang character ni Josh Taylor. He’s similar with me. He’s a British boy.  In the start, bully siya. Siya ang jock. I’m not like that. Now, sa pagbabalik ko, makikita ninyo who is Josh Taylor now. ‘Yun ‘yung excited akong ipakita sa inyo. Kaya abangan ninyo ‘yan,” Josh ended. 

RELATED: ‘No more Saing King’: Ralph de Leon, Josh Ford latest pair to exit ‘PBB’ house

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 14 hours ago
Younger men have always been my strongest weakness.
Entertainment
fbtw
'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won
play

'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Apart from the Gold card, Sarrosa revealed her best gaming prize yet.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Lindsay Custodio filed a formal complaint against her estranged husband for alleged violation of the Violence Against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito call out content creator for featuring daughter Ellie

Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito call out content creator for featuring daughter Ellie

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann called out a content creator after he showed Ellie Ejercito in his video. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dingdong Dantes to open new restaurant in BGC
Exclusive

Dingdong Dantes to open new restaurant in BGC

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Filipino restaurant chain Mesa is “expanding very aggressively,” and as such, is set to reach its target of opening...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Endorser to Entrepreneur: Maja Salvador finally joins the beauty business

From Endorser to Entrepreneur: Maja Salvador finally joins the beauty business

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
As if becoming a new mom wasn’t enough of a life shift, Maja Salvador- Nuñez is also stepping into a brand-new...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Virgin Labfest pulled Angelica Panganiban back to acting

How Virgin Labfest pulled Angelica Panganiban back to acting

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban-Homan is charting unfamiliar territory as she prepares to make her theater debut in “Don’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 to embark on North America tour after Philippine Arena concerts

SB19 to embark on North America tour after Philippine Arena concerts

By Leah Salterio | 14 hours ago
The end of May was apparently earmarked for the much-awaited concert of the country’s top male P-pop group, SB19, which...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with