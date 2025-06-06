^

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds become co-owners of Australia SailGP team

Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 12:17pm
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
SYDNEY, Australia — Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds became co-owners of Australia's three-times champion SailGP team on Friday, saying they were "incredibly excited."

The actors, who are close friends, join Olympic gold medalist and driver Tom Slingsby at the helm of a team which was rebranded the "Flying Roos".

"We're incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," the Australian Jackman and Canadian-American Reynolds said in a statement.

"Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country, as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia."

Jackman and Reynolds starred together last year in the blockbuster movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Reynolds also owns Welsh football club Wrexham along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Related: Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

SailGP stages regattas close to shore with identical high-performance, foiling, multi-hull boats that can reach speeds of 100 kilometers per hour.

It was launched in 2019 by American billionaire Larry Ellison and champion New Zealand yachtsman Russell Coutts.

Australia, skippered by Slingsby, have won three of the four editions so far.

"This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team," said Slingsby. "They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling and a sharp sense of humour that fits perfectly with our team."

The new-look team will make its debut this weekend in New York, the sixth leg of the season.

RELATED: 'Ballerina' review: Ana de Armas scratches 'John Wick' itch

