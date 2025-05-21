Dubai-based film producer recognized at Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based film producer and entrepreneur Aquino Plotado was recently recognized at the Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Plotado won a Star Icon Award for Outstanding Filipino Entrepreneur in Property and Entertainment, recognizing his significant impact in both business and the creative industries.

In the real estate industry, Plotado was also recognized as one of the Top Sales Agents at FAM Properties, the largest real estate company in the Unites Arab Emirates, during the fourth quarter of 2023. Later, upon joining Metropolitan Premium Properties, he successfully closed a major deal on his very first day and surpassed his annual sales target within just one month by securing a transaction worth AED 25 million.

Beyond his achievements in real estate, Plotado has made notable strides in the creative sector.

He produced the short film "As The Call, So The Echo," starring Enzo Pineda and directed by Rusty Palacio Guarin, which became a finalist at the 11th Emirates Short Film Festival 2025. The film garnered multiple accolades, including Best Actor for Enzo Pineda and Best Director for Rusty Palacio Guarin, along with nominations for Best Film and Best Child Actor (Prince España).

"Getting two major awards and two nominations for 'As The Call So The Echo' was incredibly encouraging. It made me feel proud, but more importantly, it pushed me to keep going, to tell stories that matter and create films that can stand out internationally. It's a reminder that meaningful work really does get noticed," he told GMA News.

Among the notable awardees were Arci Muñoz, Sheryl Cruz, Thirdy Ravena, Shereen Ahmed, Troy Laureta, Chef JP Anglo, Harvey Cenit, and Ron Awa, alongside internationally acclaimed fashion designer Michael Cinco.

Outside his professional ventures, Plotado is deeply committed to philanthropy through his charity organization, the Aquino Plotado Philanthropy Foundation.

Recently, he made a significant contribution to his alma mater, Potrero National High School in Malabon City. Through a donation of P1 million, he supported the school's development programs, in addition to providing nine printers for various academic departments and a sound system for school events and Sunday Masses.

Plotado’s efforts were further acknowledged when he was invited to serve as guest speaker for the school’s 2025 High School Recognition Day on April 8, 2025, where he delivered an inspirational video message.

