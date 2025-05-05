Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas back to each other's arms

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Miles Ocampo revealed that she and actor Elijah Canlas have patched things up and are now back together.

In a report by Bandera, Miles said that they just chose each other again.

“Sabi ko nga, hindi naman kami magkakabalikan kung hindi namin nakita 'yung isa’t isa. Kung hindi namin pinipili at minamahal ang isa’t isa,” she said.

She then said that they are already talking about marriage, but it will not come anytime soon.

“Pareho kaming marami pang gustong gawin. Pareho pa kaming marami pang gustong patunayan sa industry. Alam namin na we’ll get there," she said.

“Nasa sa inyo naman iyan ng partner mo kung pareho niyong pipiliin ang isa’t isa. 'Di ba, may mga days naman na stressed kayo pareho sa work niyo, pero kung nandiyan kayo for each other, kung pareho niyong pinipili ang isa’t isa,” she added.

