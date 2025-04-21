^

Roderick Paulate pays last respects to Nora Aunor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Roderick Paulate paid his last respects to "Superstar" Nora Aunor last night. 

In an interview with the media, Roderick reminisced his friendship with Nora. 

"Gusto ko lang maalala na mabuting kaibigan si Guy. Lagi ko ngang binibiro na, sasabihin ko na 'yung trait niya, kaibigan na selosa," he said.  

"Gusto kong maalala na nagkaroon ako ng kaibigan at nakasama ko ang isang one of the greatest actresses here in the Philippine cinema," he added. 

Roderick said it's really an honor to be Nora's friend.  

"Iba 'yung pinagdaanan ni Guy. Mahirap 'yung tinahak niya. Parang hindi lahat magagawa 'yon," he said.  

"It's really an honor na nakasama ko siya sa pelikula at naging magkaibigan kami," he added.  — Video by Kathleen Llemit

RELATEDNora Aunor's necrological services to be livestreamed


 

NORA AUNOR

RODERICK PAULATE
