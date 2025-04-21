Nora Aunor's necrological services to be livestreamed

National Artist Nora Aunor’s loyal fans line up at The Heritage Park in Taguig City on the first day of the public viewing of her wake to see the ‘Superstar’ actress one final time before she is laid to rest in Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) join the nation in commemorating the life and remarkable contributions of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, belovedly known as Nora Aunor, in a necrological service on Tuesday, April 22, in Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

The necrological service will be livestreamed on both the CCP and NCCA Facebook pages.

Arrival honors will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a tribute program at 9:00 a.m. The state funeral rites will continue at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

The National Artist, who passed away last April 16 at 71, was a distinguished film, television, and theater actor, a renowned singer and a film producer. Her career began in amateur singing competitions, eventually gaining attention when she won the television talent show “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 1967. Her successful stint in the popular television show, along with her appearance in “Darigold Jamboree,” led to her phenomenal rise, earning her the iconic title of the Philippine film industry’s “Superstar.”

Among her acclaimed films are “Bona” (1980), which was the closing film of Cinemalaya 2024; as well as “Himala” (1982), “Bulaklak sa City Jail” (1984), and “The Flor Contemplacion Story” (1995) — all were featured at the CCP Cine Icons program.

Nora was conferred the Order of National Artist (Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) by the Office of the President in 2022. The Order of National Artist is the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts.

The public is invited to attend the necrological service. Limited seats are available. The registration link will be released today through the official social media pages of the CCP and NCCA.

