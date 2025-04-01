Pre-holy week release â€˜Sinagtalaâ€™ brings music, faith and inspiration

Pre-holy week release ‘Sinagtala’ brings music, faith and inspiration

Opening in cinemas this April 2, inspirational and musical film 'Sinagtala' is topbilled by (from left) Matt Lozano, Arci Muñoz, Glaiza de Castro, Rhian Ramos and Rayver Cruz.

Indie director-producer Mike Sandejas marks his first foray into the mainstream film scene with “Sinagtala,” a musical and inspirational film that makes a fitting pre-Holy Week theatrical release. Starring Rayver Cruz, Glaiza de Castro, Rhian Ramos, Arci Muñoz and Matt Lozano as the band Sinagtala, it opens in cinemas nationwide tomorrow, April 2.

During the red-carpet premiere of “Sinagtala,” GMA executive and one of the film's biggest supporters, Annette Gozon-Valdes, shared how she got involved in the project.

"When Sen. Alan came up with the idea of making a meaningful film with a purpose — something inspirational and with valuable lessons for the audience — I was impressed. I told him, 'We fully support you,' and now, here we are. It's a movie worth supporting, worth watching and worth talking about," she said.

For Sen. Cayetano, the film represents more than just entertainment — it’s a call for reflection and hope. “Sabi po sa Bible, ‘Prayer moves mountains,’” the producer said during the film's premiere. “So watch this because this will touch your hearts and hopefully move your inner compass.”

The casting of “Sinagtala” was a journey that felt like divine orchestration, as noted by lead star Glaiza.

"A lot of actors were considered for the roles, but I believe it was really God who orchestrated for us to come together. Our schedules were so difficult to align, so it still feels surreal to be in this film with them. This isn’t something that normally happens,” she shared during a separate presscon.

"I'm very proud of this film, and I’m also proud of direk Mike Sandejas because this story is very personal to him. He wrote it a long time ago, but now, the film has taken on a new meaning. I hope it will also resonate with you (the audiences)."

Direk Mike shared that the story of “Sinagtala” was born before the pandemic. The casting process was also filled with unexpected moments of connection.

He recounted, “I started developing this story before the pandemic and was originally supposed to do it for another company, but it didn’t push through because the pandemic happened. I was working on it with Rhian at the time."

As for how he met and got to know the cast, he shared that they had a small gathering for Sparkle artists with musical talent. “There were a lot of singers, but I needed someone who could play the guitar. While I was in the CR (comfort room), I heard someone singing and thought, 'Who is that? They sound really good.' When I stepped out, I saw it was Matt Lozano. I said, ‘Uwian na, may nanalo na.’ At that point, I wasn’t sure if Rhian was still on board, so technically, Matt was the first to be cast," he said.

As for Glaiza, she was initially hesitant to take on the role. “She said no at first,” Mike explained, “but then, she said yes.” As for Arci, he shared that he was told to pitch the project to the actress at her talent management office Cornerstone Entertainment. It became a bit of a funny moment because while he kept pitching and pitching, Arci already said, ‘Direk, OA na, na-approve na ito.’”

“Then I found out Rhian was on board, and I was so happy because originally this was us. I met Rayver on the set already because (our line producer Rose Conde) was able to cast him,” he continued.

With the core cast in place, direk Mike couldn't be more pleased.

“We had worked really well. These kids are my Avengers,” he proudly said. “Parang this is how it feels to make the Avengers pala.”

The story centers around a college band — frontman Reggie (Rayver), guitarist Paola (Glaiza), drummer June (Rhian), lead guitarist Isko (Matt) and bassist Carla (Arci) — and how they deal with personal and professional challenges during their musical journey. Through the characters’ trials, audiences can relate to the universal themes of friendship, growth, perseverance and second chances.

“It's not a musical. ‘Sinagtala’ is about a band making music. It's a drama, it talks about life,” he said.

The main cast is pictured with director Mike Sandejas, line producer Rose Conde, GMA executive Annette Gozon-Valdes and producer Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano during the red-carpet premiere.

While completing the film is an achievement in itself, direk Mike teased some big plans for the future. He's planning a Part 2, “but that all depends on how well the first one does.”

“We need to make sure the first film does well, so please help us. Who knows, if it’s a blockbuster, maybe we’ll have a Part 3 or even Part 4.”

The director said he has a deep love for the characters in “Sinagtala,” and he envisions many more stories to tell.

“I would never run out of stories about these characters,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to do more.”

“Having to work with this wonderful cast, I feel close to them. I told them, 20 years from now, let's do a reunion because this was such a special film to make. It's gonna be like the ‘Sound of Music,’ every so often you see each other and remember what you did.”

“Sinagtala,” which translates to “ray of light” in Filipino, is also the opening salvo of Sinagtala Productions.

Besides the all-star cast, direk Mike cited the original music — which he described as one of the best soundtracks in Philippine cinema history — as one of the film's standout features and selling points.

“In terms of music, I dare say, we have one of the best musical soundtracks in Philippine cinema history. I’ve never seen that. The music is excellent,” he said.

The director is equally hopeful that the film’s story will resonate with the audiences. “I think the story itself is something that everyone can relate to, it's very relevant, there are lots of twists and turns that hopefully people could talk about,” he said.

“I think as long as we can get enough people to go in on the first day, I think word of mouth, kakalat na yan. I think we have all the elements of a good film. This is my first mainstream film, my most commercial film. I kind of designed it really as very commercial, for the general audience, so I'm hopeful (of the response).”

Prior to “Sinagtala,” the former president of the Directors Guild of the Philippines megged the indies “Dinig Sana Kita,” “Wat Floor Ma'am” and “Tulad ng Dati,” a critically acclaimed film about the iconic rock band The Dawn. He's also the creative head at Ubuntu Premium Studios.