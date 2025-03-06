Andrea Brillantes opens up about first ever â€˜daring, matureâ€™ role

^

Andrea Brillantes opens up about first ever ‘daring, mature’ role

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 2:02pm
Andrea Brillantes and Jake Cuenca in an upcoming episode of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'
Screenshot via 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes said she sought for guidance before she accepted the “Batang Quiapo” role where she will be doing her first intimate scene with Jake Cuenca. 

A few days ago, Andrea trended online when she was seen wearing red lingerie and approaching Jake, who was inside a bathtub.

After sharing seductive glances at each other, Jake and Andrea are seen kissing each other in the next scene. 

“Mas daring siya compared sa iba kong mga role. Mas level-up siya and mature. Personal decision ko na gawin ‘to. This is my first time doing something na physically intimate. This is a new path for me and alam ko naman na aalagaan ako dito sa ‘Batang Quiapo',” Andrea said in an interview with “TV Patrol.” 

The 21-year-old’s role in the Coco Martin series is teased as part of the new set of characters that will join the second year of the primetime show. 

As a former child actress-turned-teen star and now young adult actress, it is the first time for viewers to see Andrea doing an intimate scene with Jake, who is considered her senior by more than a decade. 

Apart from Jake and Andrea, the new characters are going to be portrayed by Angel Aquino, Albert Martinez, Dante Rivero, Chanda Romero, and Celia Rodriguez. 

