Angel Aquino confirms Coco Martin does not use script; on reuniting with Coco in â€˜Batang Quiapoâ€™Â 

Angel Aquino confirms Coco Martin does not use script; on reuniting with Coco in ‘Batang Quiapo’

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino is happy to be working again with Coco Martin as she reunites with the actor-director in the new season of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

Angel has a new look and hair color as part of her role as a social climber.

The model-turned-actress said that she finds it exciting to work with Coco because the latter makes every character exciting for his show’s cast, which often features the same actors he has worked in the past.

In the case of Angel, she was part of the long-running “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” as a female general working with Coco’s Cardo Dalisay.

“It’s also part of Coco’s way para makalimutan nila ‘yung past project. Kasi nga, he likes working with people that he's already comfortable with,” Angel said to reporters after the launch of the Heart Failure Awareness Week earlier this month.

Angel is an advocate for the cause, which was observed this year from February 10 to 15.

“So, ibig sabihin mare-recycle ‘yung mga kaibigan niya. So, para makalimutan nila ‘yung past role mo, bibigyan ka niya ng somebody totally different. So, I think this is Jackie,” Angel said, referring to her new role.

Philstar. com asked if it is the reason why Coco often works with the same set of actors and if it is true that in Coco’s sets, he does not use scripts for his actors to follow or memorize.

“Oh yeah. It’s true. Back in ‘Probinsyano,’ we didn’t have a script. So, lahat kami ng actors nandoon kasi hindi niya alam kung sino ang kakailanganin niya.

“Sometimes, umabot kami sa point na, halimbawa, tayo, we have an eksena and I’m Coco Martin, he will say, ‘Uumpisahan ko ha. Ride na lang kayo.’ He would say something and you as your character, you have to respond or react and throw in whatever. Hindi pwedeng tumahimik ka diyan. Minsan na-numberan ka pa niya. Kailangan sasaluhin mo, magre-react ka doon sa sinabi,” Angel said.

It is this facet that she likes working with Coco, who does not only play the titular character but also directs some of the scenes as credited with his real name, Rodel Nacianceno.

“Everything comes as a surprise and that's why we love working with him because it always keeps us on our toes and it really challenges your mental and physical and emotional [aptitude],” Angel said.

