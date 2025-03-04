^

Sam Milby addresses viral video of Catriona Gray crying

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 12:25pm
Sam Milby addresses viral video of Catriona Gray crying
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby addressed the crying video of ex-girlfriend Catriona Gray during the concert of TJ Monterde. 

In his new interview with Boy Abunda, Sam said he knew that Catriona will attend the show. 

"TJ... first off, I didn't know na ganu'n 'yung mga songs niya. It was such a beautiful concert but it was really hard," he said.

"A woman that I still love and care about is — I see a few seats away from me — is crying. I didn't know how to react," he added. 

Sam said that he was only hiding his emotions upon seeing Catriona cry. 

"If people thought I was comfortable, I was complete opposite. I was not comfortable during that concert," he said. 

"And it's something that should be celebrated 'cause it was a beautiful concert. My best friend was directing, John Prats. But it was a hard situation and I was kind of frozen at the time. It wasn't easy at all," he added. 

Sam recently confirmed that he and Catriona have broken up. 

Sam was asked directly if they are still together. Rumors of their alleged breakup have persisted for almost a year. 

"No," Sam answered. 

"Kami ni Cat, we've always been private about our relationship. We share certain things nu'ng na-engaged kami, but in terms of the details, and buhay namin, we haven't really shared," he added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Sam Milby confirms split with Catriona Gray

BOY ABUNDA

CATRIONA GRAY

SAM MILBY
