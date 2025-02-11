^

'Thoughtful and generous': Ashley Ortega confirms romance with Mavy Legaspi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 9:00am
Mavy Legaspi at Ashley Ortega

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Ashley Ortega admitted that she is in a relationship with Kapuso actor Mavy Legaspi.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Ashley was asked about the real score between her and Mavy.

“I think it’s obvious naman na. Yes,” Ashley answered. 

Ashley shared that although they have known each other for a long time, they only started spending time together last year.

“Mga bata pa kami noon eh. I think when he started signing a contract sa Sparkle but we started hanging out more last year. Tapos doon ko talaga siya nakilala,” she said. 

“I think it started na parang there was a one night kasama 'yung mga friends namin so doon ko siya nakilala. Then nagtuloy-tuloy na, and then he asked me out if we can have lunch or dinner together just to get to know each other. Then nagtuloy-tuloy na,” she added. 

The actress described Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi's son as a "generous and thoughtful" suitor.

“'Di naman kasi ako ma-grandeng tao na kailangan ng flowers or surprises or whatsoever. Ano lang talaga more on conversational lang talaga,” she said.

Rumors of a romance between Ashley and Mavy began in January after they were spotted together in Cebu. —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel 

RELATEDYearender: Celebrity breakups this 2024

