Ronnie Ricketts on actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla: â€˜The guy is working hardâ€™

Ronnie Ricketts on actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla: ‘The guy is working hard’

Ronnie Ricketts at the press conference for 'Mga Batang Riles' held on Dec. 20, 2024 in GMA's Studio 7 in Quezon City. Ricketts makes his TV comeback via the GMA-7 show.

MANILA, Philippines — Ronnie Ricketts is proud of his fellow ‘90s action star Robin Padilla, who is currently serving his first term in the lawmaking upper house, the Senate.

The returning action star spoke to Philstar.com right after the press conference for his TV comeback show “Mga Batang Riles.”

Among the topics he answered was if he was interested in entering politics. In the middle of the conversation on politics, he mentioned Padilla.

“Proud ako diyan e. Kaibigan ko ‘yan e. The guy is working hard. Focused siya,” Ronnie said.

He noticed how his contemporary is surviving in his first foray in the Senate. He said Robin knows what he is fighting for.

He also highlighted Robin’s quality that he admires.

“Lumalaban siya. Pinaninindigan niya. May ganon e. So may prinsipyo and I’m sure he’s gonna learn more. Bago lang siya e. Doon saludo ako sa mga gano'ng tao. Tapos ina-admit niya ‘yung fault niya. Importante ‘yun,” he said.

