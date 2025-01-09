Rufa Mae Quinto quips avoiding 'nego-go-gosyo' after posting P1.7M bail

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto expressed gratitude for freedom after posting nearly P2 million in bail following her surrender to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday.

Rufa Mae received a warrant of arrest last year and was charged with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Each charge equates to P126,000 in bail, bringing it to a round total of P1,764,000.

The charges are in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company involved with the incarceration of former actress Neri Naig-Miranda.

Neri was arrested in late November but was ordered released a few weeks later by the Pasay City Regional Trial Court.

Rufa Mae flew in from San Francisco with her family yesterday morning and voluntarily surrendered to NBI authorities, undergoing a medico-legal examination before heading to face the Pasay court that issued the warrant.

Bail was immediately processed upon arrival, however, Quinto and her legal team weren't able to finish as the actress' blood pressure went up.

The comedienne's lawyer Mary Louise Reyes, in a statement, called on the public and the media to to "avoid rushing to judgment based on inaccurate and incomplete information."

"Sana maintindihan ng lahat ang kahalagaan ng pag-withhold muna namin ng impormasyon hangga't maging maayos na ang lahat," Reyes added. "Kami ay naninindigan sa katotohanan."

After her bail was completely processed, Rufa Mae shared how happy she was being able to speak freely to members of the media and thanked those who sent supportive messages.

"Naiiyak ako kasi ang sarap maging malaya, 'yung marinig ka, 'di ba?! The best things in life are free and to be heard," Rufa Mae said, joking about hearings.

Rufa Mae explained she is able to make jokes as she is a comedian, "Ako ay isang komedyante, hindi ako negosyante, kaya kahit kailan hindi ako magnene-go-go-gosyo."

