^

Entertainment

How Melai Cantiveros handles Bisaya teasing

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 8:50am
How Melai Cantiveros handles Bisaya teasing
Melai Cantiveros at the press conference for the second season of 'Kuan on One' held in ABS-CBN on November 8, 2024
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Melai Cantiveros chooses to take the high road by taking the opportunity to learn and educate herself and the people who tease her for being Bisaya. 

Philstar.com asked the comedian-turned-talk show host if she has ever been teased for being Bisaya at the recent press conference for the second season of her online Bisaya talk show “Kuan on One” held in ABS-CBN. 

“Always. Always talaga ako maka-experience na parang tini-tease talaga ako na Bisaya ako. Siyempre nu’ng tinease ako, tinease ko rin sila. So, talagang tiniisin na lang din nila ako dahil talagang hindi nila ako kinaya,” quipped the affable host. 

Melai turned serious and introspective when she explained about her experience being teased for being Bisaya. Bisayas have often been a butt joke for their peculiar accent or pronunciation of certain words. Apart from these, some misinterpret the often loud and strongly accented way of speaking of many Bisayas as them being angry. 

Melai sees it as an opportunity to correct people in a nicer and funnier way, turning an awkward or potentially charged encounter into something that would benefit both parties. 

“Always talaga ‘yan ‘pag sa mga Bisaya nga kanang kuan (ano) siguro naging normalized na lang ba? Kahit naman siguro mga Tagalog siguro minsan nagkakamali din sila ng parang ‘eh.’ But then again, mostly lang sa mga Bisaya, tayo din mga Bisaya ‘pag nasa mga Bisaya tayo na lugar, it’s a tie tayong lahat e. 

“‘Pag tayo nasa Manila, mapapansin tayo. So, ‘pag gina-ganyan nila ako, I kuan it as a learning (experience) and it’s my opportunity na mapatawa sila. ‘Yung mga tao kasi ‘pag ginaganyan ko sila e. Natatawa sila, at the same time, ‘pag nako-correct sila, hindi na sila mao-off. They will consider it na lang as a learning (experience) na lang para everybody happy, everybody love, love, love,” Melai explained. 

Melai is happy to bridge her Bisaya roots with the rest of the Philippines through her online show. The first season showed the General Santos native conversing and learning a lot from the inner thoughts and anecdotes of her fellow Bisaya celebrities, including Kim Chiu, KZ Tandingan, BINI members Aiah and Colet, and Maymay Entrata. 

Their conversations were raw and heartfelt with most of her guests, expressing their thoughts in their first language — Bisaya. 

“It’s very important sa akin talaga itong Bisaya na show dahil Bisaya is my first language. That is where I began. ‘Pag doon ka talaga nanggaling, kahit ‘pag baligtarin, hindi ko lang alam sa iba, kahit pumunta ka pa ng America, Spain, Uruguay, hindi pa rin matatanggal sa’yo ang pagka-Bisaya," Melai said.

“Importante ‘to sa akin na dalhin ito sa national because alam mo ‘yung makita nila at ma-heard nila kung unsa gyud (ano talaga) ang mga Bisaya, unsa (ano) ang mga traits namo (namin) at maintindihan nila. They will understand na, ito pala ang mga Bisaya. Hindi pala sila galit. ‘Yung mukha lang nila mukhang galit. But maintindihan nila deep down…. Maintindihan nila na ganito lang talaga ang mga Bisaya, they didn’t mean anything bad. Ganito lang talaga kami. Masayahin lang talaga kami!"

RELATED: Melai Cantiveros on ‘miga’ Kim Chiu as guest: ‘No holds barred’

BISAYA

MELAI CANTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Belle Mariano to hold fan meet, sings first Filipino song in Disney film with Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger as voice

Belle Mariano to hold fan meet, sings first Filipino song in Disney film with Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger as voice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
"Anong Daratnan" will be the first-ever Filipino song to be played in a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe pays tribute to talent managers

Lovi Poe pays tribute to talent managers

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Lovi Poe exuded beauty, grace, and confidence during her recent guesting on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.” She takes...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Grand BINIverse&rsquo; delivers world-class production

‘Grand BINIverse’ delivers world-class production

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
It wasn’t just a show. It was a spectacle of world-class production, replete with confetti shower, smoke effects and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino receives flowers from anonymous sender

Kris Aquino receives flowers from anonymous sender

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino shared that a special someone sent her flowers during her hospitalization recently.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Weasley twin actors James, Oliver Phelps still keep in touch with 'Harry Potter' castmates
play

Weasley twin actors James, Oliver Phelps still keep in touch with 'Harry Potter' castmates

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Twin actors James and Oliver Phelps still keep in touch with their "Harry Potter" castmates, over a decade since the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ne-Yo, Jabbawockeez headline Manila hotel's New Year&rsquo;s Eve party

Ne-Yo, Jabbawockeez headline Manila hotel's New Year’s Eve party

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Award-winning singer Ne-Yo and dance group Jabbawockeez lead a stellar line-up for Solaire Resort North's New Year's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten, Agnes Reoma tie knot in Los Angeles

Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten, Agnes Reoma tie knot in Los Angeles

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Patricia Lasaten and Agnes Reoma, two members of Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben, got married in a ceremony held in Los Angeles,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gifts that give more: Luxury gift options with a &lsquo;billionaire&rsquo; effect

Gifts that give more: Luxury gift options with a ‘billionaire’ effect

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Do you want to be a billionaire so freaking bad?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims

'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Hello, Love, Again" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, continue to break box office records less than a week...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano grateful to work with Disney for &lsquo;Moana 2&rsquo; theme song

Belle Mariano grateful to work with Disney for ‘Moana 2’ theme song

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Belle Mariano was handpicked to reinterpret in Filipino the song Beyond from Disney’s animated film “Moana...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with