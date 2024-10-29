Kathryn Bernardo no regrets after failed 11-year relationship with Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo revealed that she has no regrets after her failed 11 years of relationship with ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

In her guesting with "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," the host asked Kathryn what's her advice to her younger self for her not to experience the pain with her breakup with Daniel.

"You know, nothing. I don’t regret anything.

"Ayoko siyang pangunahan. I want you to experience all the happiness, all the pain. Feeling ko maraming magkukuwestiyon nu'n, but it was 11 beautiful years.

"Kung ano 'yung nakikita niyo sa akin ngayon, ang laking part ng 11 years na 'yon.

"So, kung nandiyan si little Kath, sasabihin ko, 'You know, ayaw kitang pangunahan. I want you to experience all these emotions, all these things, kasi it’s gonna be a big part of your growth.'"

Kathryn and Daniel announced their breakup November 30 last year.

