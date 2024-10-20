'An honest film': Sid Lucero, Carlo Ledesma react to 'Outside' expectations

MANILA, Philippines — Director Carlo Ledesma and actor Sid Lucero are playing down audience expectations of their new movie "Outside" being a competent zombie film.

"Outside" is Netflix Philippines' first original zombie movie and stars Sid as a man who takes his family to the farm house where he grew up to escape a zombie apocalypse, but darkness from the past also lies within its walls.

Select representatives from the media, including Philstar.com, managed to watch a screening of "Outside" a day before its wide release on Netflix. Carlo, Sid, and co-stars Beauty Gonzalez and Marco Masa talked about the hype behind the film ever since its trailer dropped.

Sid noted that discussions for "Outside" were "blowing up" even three days after the trailer's release, but he is not entirely focusing on meeting people's expectations.

"The movie is so personal, how anyone takes it doesn't matter because we loved what we did," Sid said. "There's no pressure really, it's such an honest film, shame on you na lang if you think otherwise. We're untouchable, sorry."

Carlo admitted feeling good reading what people commented about the trailer, then echoed what Sid mentioned that everything else following the wide release will be just a bonus.

"What excited me is in the following week is people will see what these guys have done, my job as a director is done. However audiences perceive it, I'm okay," the director added.

During the media dialogue, the four mentioned some of their favorite zombie or apocalyptic movies.

Sid said his were "28 Days Later," "28 Weeks Later," and "The Day After Tomorrow." Beauty and Marco both picked the hit South Korean zombie film "Train to Busan."

Carlo also answered "28 Days Later," saying that it was a big influence for "Outside," as well as "The Day After" from 1983 and "The Road," starring Viggo Mortensen.

