Chloe San Jose returns to 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 3:36pm
MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose made her comeback to "ASAP Natin 'To" stage yesterday. 

The content creator performed Camila Cabello's hit song "Havana" being the show's "Woman of the Hour."

After her performance, Chloe was joined by hosts Robi Domingo, Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata, for a quick interview. 

"Kinakabahan po ako," Chloe said.

 

When asked for her career plans, Chloe said:  "I'm just so excited and happy to be here po."

"Let's see what the future holds," she added. 

Chloe first performed on "ASAP" in 2019 where she sang Jireh Lim's "Dahan." 

