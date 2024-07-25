Ronnie Liang joins rescue operations in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ronnie Liang joined other Philippine Army reservists in rescuing victims of heavy rains due to Typhoon "Carina."

In his Instagram account, Ronnie posted a video of them rescuing victims in Barangay Roxas, Quezon City.

"Answering the call of duty as a reservist of the Philippine Army, together with 1302 Ready Reserve Battalion," he wrote.

"Rescuing the typhoon #CarinaPH victims here at Barangay Roxas, Quezon City," he added.

Apart from Ronnie, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson rescued a stranded family in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City amid the devastation caused by "Carina."

In a video trending on social media, Gerald is seen holding a child as he and others carry out the rescue operation.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Rachelle Joy Kabayao stated that her family had been waiting for three hours when Gerald and the other rescuers arrived.

