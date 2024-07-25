^

Ronnie Liang joins rescue operations in Quezon City

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 9:15am
Singer and Army reservist Ronnie Liang
Ronnie Liang via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ronnie Liang joined other Philippine Army reservists in rescuing victims of heavy rains due to Typhoon "Carina."

In his Instagram account, Ronnie posted a video of them rescuing victims in Barangay Roxas, Quezon City. 

"Answering the call of duty as a reservist of the Philippine Army, together with 1302 Ready Reserve Battalion," he wrote.  

"Rescuing the typhoon #CarinaPH victims here at Barangay Roxas, Quezon City," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from Ronnie, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson rescued a stranded family in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City amid the devastation caused by "Carina."

In a video trending on social media, Gerald is seen holding a child as he and others carry out the rescue operation.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Rachelle Joy Kabayao stated that her family had been waiting for three hours when Gerald and the other rescuers arrived.

RELATED: From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again

