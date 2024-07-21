Vice Ganda, 'It's Showtime' hosts, Enchong Dee attend GMA Gala 2024

The hosts of 'It's Showtime' attend GMA Gala 2024 on July 20, 2024, in Marriott Hotel, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — For the second time, Vice Ganda and his "It's Showtime" co-hosts attended the annual GMA Gala.

Their fellow ABS-CBN star, Enchong Dee, surprised fans when he was seen walking on the red carpet.

The hosts were dressed in black and white. Vice wore a black patent leather gown. Ryan Bang and Darren Espanto wore white and black suit ties. Ogie Alcasid was also wearing a black suit minus the tie, while Jhong Hilario opted for a triped suit over his bare chest. Cianne Dominguez donned a sparkly halter neck peekaboo gown with a feather boa as an accesory.

"It's Showtime" started airing on GMA-7's sister channel, GTV, in July 2023. Last April 6, "It's Showtime" also started airing on GMA-7.

ABS-CBN executives Mark Lopez, Cory Vidanes and Carlo Katigbak also graced the red carpet of GMA Gala 2024.

Enchong Dee, meanwhile, came in a white pearl-studded black suit.

Many online users were surprised by his attendance because the gala was on the same day as the opening of the latest season of "Pinoy Big Brother." Enchong still made it to the show, which he co-hosts with Bianca Gonzalez, Kim Chiu, Alexa Ilacad, Robi Domingo and Melai Cantiveros.

