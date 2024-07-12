Cartoon Network shutdown? Calls for animation support raised anew

MANILA, Philippines — Calls for further support in the animation industry were raised following a viral post that claimed popular children's television channel Cartoon Network has shut down.

Earlier this week, community group Animation Workers Ignited posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, discussing the latest developments in animation.

The video began with an animated character mentioning that "Cartoon Network is essentially dead" and other animation studios may follow suit given how company executives are treating animators.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?!



Spread the word about what's at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork



Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

The video explained that a record number of animators are unemployed because studios canceled projects, outsourced jobs, and laid off artists — even after animated works boomed during the pandemic — for supposed financial gains.

After the video made rounds online, Animation Workers Ignited clarified Cartoon Network still exists as a brand and channel but the original Cartoon Network Studios no longer exists.

Still, the rallying call inspired Internet users to share their favorite Cartoon Network shows using the hashtags #RIPCartoonNetwork.

Receiving numerous mentions were "Powerpuff Girls," "Courage the Cowardly Dog," "Samurai Jack," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Ben 10," and "Adventure Time."

For clarity, the original Cartoon Network Studios is gone. Cartoon Network still exists as a brand and channel. Outsourcing and corporate mergers have led to less jobs for animation workers. #RIPCartoonNetwork — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 9, 2024

The past year alone has seen animation continue its huge strides especially in the cinemas, with 2023's biggest earner being Universal and Illumination's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

This year, "Inside Out 2" broke records, including reaching the billion-dollar mark in record time and has already overtaken "The Incredibles 2" has Pixar's highest-grossing film.

As it stands, "Inside Out 2" is the fourth-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the two "Frozen" films ahead of it.

In television, series like "Rick and Morty," "Bluey," and "X-Men '97" were well-received in 2024, while other classics such as "Spongebob Squarepants," "The Simpsons," and a great number of anime continue to maintain high interest from viewers.

