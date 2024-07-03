'Inside Out 2' reaches $1 billion in record time

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's latest film "Inside Out 2" is the first movie of 2024 to break the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

The sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning film is just the 11th animated film ever to hit that mark, but it did so in record time, after just 19 days.

For comparison, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, "Frozen 2," took 25 days to hit a billion, so there's a chance "Inside Out 2" could break another record.

Disney and Pixar now own eight of the Top 11 highest-grossing animated films, the outliers being 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," 2015's "Minions," and 2017's "Despicable Me 3," which are all under Universal and Illumination.

"Inside Out 2" is also the first film since "Barbie" to hit the billion-dollar threshold, as the summer blockbuster was the only other 2023 film to do so.

Disney Southeast Asia - Philippines previously confirmed to Philstar.com that "Inside Out 2" earned P88.8 million locally on its opening day, the third biggest opening day of all time in the Philippines.

The movie is behind the last two "Avengers" movies released in 2018 and 2019, which are under Disney through Marvel Studios.

"Inside Out 2" is set a year after the end of its predecessor where core emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear are managing well inside 13-year-old Riley Andersen's mind.

Puberty kicks in and with it brings a new bunch of emotions — Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

With Riley's future on the line, emotions will literally clash, as if being a young teenager navigating life was not hard enough.

