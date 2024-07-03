^

Movies

'Inside Out 2' reaches $1 billion in record time

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 8:46am
'Inside Out 2' reaches $1 billion in record time
Scene from 'Inside Out 2'
Disney - Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's latest film "Inside Out 2" is the first movie of 2024 to break the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

The sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning film is just the 11th animated film ever to hit that mark, but it did so in record time, after just 19 days.

For comparison, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, "Frozen 2," took 25 days to hit a billion, so there's a chance "Inside Out 2" could break another record.

Disney and Pixar now own eight of the Top 11 highest-grossing animated films, the outliers being 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," 2015's "Minions," and 2017's "Despicable Me 3," which are all under Universal and Illumination.

"Inside Out 2" is also the first film since "Barbie" to hit the billion-dollar threshold, as the summer blockbuster was the only other 2023 film to do so.

Related: 'Inside Out 2' overtakes 'Dune Part Two' as 2024's biggest movie

Disney Southeast Asia - Philippines previously confirmed to Philstar.com that "Inside Out 2" earned P88.8 million locally on its opening day, the third biggest opening day of all time in the Philippines.

The movie is behind the last two "Avengers" movies released in 2018 and 2019, which are under Disney through Marvel Studios.

"Inside Out 2" is set a year after the end of its predecessor where core emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear are managing well inside 13-year-old Riley Andersen's mind.

Puberty kicks in and with it brings a new bunch of emotions — Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

With Riley's future on the line, emotions will literally clash, as if being a young teenager navigating life was not hard enough.

RELATED: 'Inside Out 2' continues box office success despite online leak

vuukle comment

DISNEY

INSIDE OUT

PIXAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5,' Donkey spin-off in development
6 days ago

Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5,' Donkey spin-off in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy confirmed that a fifth "Shrek" movie is in development and there are spin-off plans for his character...
Movies
fbtw
'Inside Out 2' overtakes 'Dune Part Two' as 2024's biggest movie
7 days ago

'Inside Out 2' overtakes 'Dune Part Two' as 2024's biggest movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Pixar's newest entry "Inside Out 2" dethroned "Dune Part Two" to become 2024's biggest movie to date after just two weeks...
Movies
fbtw
Airline includes more Filipino movies for onboard entertainment
7 days ago

Airline includes more Filipino movies for onboard entertainment

By Maan D’asis Pamaran | 7 days ago
Launched during this year's Independence Day celebrations, Philippine Airlines commemorates a culture of freedom with its...
Movies
fbtw
Ryza Cenon shaves head for Mikhail Red's 'Lilim'
10 days ago

Ryza Cenon shaves head for Mikhail Red's 'Lilim'

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Actress-model Ryza Cenon showed her commitment to her role in Mikhail Red's upcoming film "Lilim" by shaving off her hai...
Movies
fbtw
'Inside Out 2' continues box office success despite online leak
11 days ago

'Inside Out 2' continues box office success despite online leak

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Pixar's latest movie, "Inside Out 2," surpassed expectations at the box office even though a copy of the film is circulating...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with