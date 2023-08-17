Awra Briguela faces more charges after posting bail

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Awra Briguela is facing more charges at the Makati Prosecutor's Office.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Awra is now facing charges for light treats, grave coercion and violoation of the Safe Spaces Act.

The charges were filed yesterday morning.

Awra has been released from police custody after posting bail last July 1.

The actor allegedly figured in a brawl with another group of guests in a bar in Makati City. Videos that have since gone viral showed Briguela being taken into custody by police outside the bar in Makati's Poblacion district last June 29.

According to the police chief, Briguela allegedly asked a certain Mark Christian Ravana to remove his shirt and started a fight with his group outside the bar. He said the actor cursed at the police that prompted them to arrest her.

He was initially charged with physical injuries, direct assault, alarm and scandal and disobedience to person in authority.

