^

Entertainment

Awra Briguela faces more charges after posting bail

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 8:50am
Awra Briguela faces more charges after posting bail
Awra
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Awra Briguela is facing more charges at the Makati Prosecutor's Office. 

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Awra is now facing charges for light treats, grave coercion and violoation of the Safe Spaces Act. 

The charges were filed yesterday morning. 

Awra has been released from police custody after posting bail last July 1.

The actor allegedly figured in a brawl with another group of guests in a bar in Makati City. Videos that have since gone viral showed Briguela being taken into custody by police outside the bar in Makati's Poblacion district last June 29.

According to the police chief, Briguela allegedly asked a certain Mark Christian Ravana to remove his shirt and started a fight with his group outside the bar. He said the actor cursed at the police that prompted them to arrest her. 

He was initially charged with physical injuries, direct assault, alarm and scandal and disobedience to person in authority. 

RELATED: Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail

vuukle comment

AWRA BRIGUELA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Paolo Contis on relationship with Yen Santos: It&rsquo;s doing great

Paolo Contis on relationship with Yen Santos: It’s doing great

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Paolo Contis recently explained why he’s keeping his relationship with girlfriend Yen Santos away from the public eye....
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jay Sonza confirmed arrested for 'large-scale' illegal recruitment, Estafa

Jay Sonza confirmed arrested for 'large-scale' illegal recruitment, Estafa

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A spokesperson for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) confirmed that TV host Jay Sonza is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ice Seguerra on dealing with bigotry and homophobic slurs

Ice Seguerra on dealing with bigotry and homophobic slurs

By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
Some weeks ago, I read one of Ice Seguerra’s Instagram posts expressing how disheartened he was for being judged by...
Entertainment
fbtw
Seo In-guk is &lsquo;king of fan service&rsquo; at Manila show

Seo In-guk is ‘king of fan service’ at Manila show

By Anna Barlam | 1 day ago
South Korean star Seo In-guk left a lasting impression on his Filipino fans with his irresistible charm and remarkable talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inka Magnaye lends voice to superhero film Blue Beetle: I manifested it!

Inka Magnaye lends voice to superhero film Blue Beetle: I manifested it!

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
“Host acquired. Threat approaching. Whatever you can imagine, I can create.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Inaugural ON Music Festival to &lsquo;bring best of OPM, K-pop&rsquo; to MOA Arena

Inaugural ON Music Festival to ‘bring best of OPM, K-pop’ to MOA Arena

10 hours ago
ABS-CBN Global, in partnership with South Korea-based immersive entertainment brand KAMP, brings the inaugural edition of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harrison Ford inspires name of new snake species

Harrison Ford inspires name of new snake species

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Indiana Jones may not want to have anything to do with snakes, but the actor that plays him, Harrison Ford, now has more attachments...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista broke her silence over the issue surrounding her former glam team. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with