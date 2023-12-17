Eugene Domingo and Pokwang celebrate their decade-long friendship

Real-life friends Eugene Domingo and Pokwang play two high school best friends who navigate hilarious adventures together in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) film Becky and Badette, which is directed by Jun Robles Lana.

MANILA, Philippines — The first time Eugene Domingo saw fellow comedienne, Pokwang, in the segment Clown in a Million of gag-variety show Yes, Yes Show, the former mistook the latter as gay.

Eugene, during a media conference for their upcoming comedy 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) film starrer Becky and Badette, recalled being invited to give a talk to Clown in a Million contestants. Pokwang was the one who stood out among the contenders, shared Eugene.

“I said, nakakatuwa naman ‘to, even if you were not talking to her, ang likot niya. I said, nakakatuwa ‘tong baklang ‘to. Then I realized later that she is a woman. She really stood out and she (eventually) won the competition.”

Pokwang went on to appear in talk shows, including ABS-CBN’s lifestyle program At Home Ka Dito hosted by Charlene Gonzales, where she and Eugene would meet again. “She had no car at that time and she said to me, ‘Sabay ako sayo Ms. Uge,’” narrated Eugene.

“‘Of course, yes,’ I told her. Kasi kami yung natitira sa set. After that, I witnessed how she started (in the showbiz industry) until she had her own car. And we both got cast in Wenn V. Deramas’ D’ Lucky Ones.”

In the late comedy director’s 2006 film, the two played best friends. In Becky and Badette, they teamed up again as two high school best friends who navigate life’s challenges through a series of hilarious misadventures. It is helmed by the award-winning filmmaker Jun Robles Lana (Big Night!, Die Beautiful, Born Beautiful, The Panti Sisters) and is produced by The IdeaFirst Company and October Films.

The two comediennes have maintained their tight friendship since filming 2006 D’ Lucky Ones.

Completing the cast of Becky and Badette are Agot Isidro, Romnick Sarmenta, and Adrian Lindayag, with guest appearances from Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, Ice Seguerra, Moira Dela Torre, Christian Bables, Janice De Belen, Gladys Reyes, Sheryn Regis, and Sharlene San Pedro, Timothy Castillo, Joross Gamboa, Victor Silayan and Press Hit Play.

Becky and Badette will open in cinemas nationwide on Dec. 25 as part of the 49th MMFF.

Since D’ Lucky Ones, Eugene and Pokwang’s friendship has blossomed even more. They would even call each other “sis” and the Kimmy Dora star became the godmother of Pokwang’s daughter, Malia, with ex-husband Lee O’Brian.

“Uge is a giver,” described Pokwang of her friend. “Sasakyan niya yung trip mo. She knows kung ano yung ikakaganda or lalabas na maganda. For example, when I think of a punchline, sasakyan naman niya at gumaganda naman yung kakalabasan. Dumadagdag din siya (input) kay direk (Jun).”

Throughout the course of their sisterhood, they never got jealous of each other’s achievements and always had each other’s back.

“No (jealousy) because maayos naman yung life choices namin and we stood by our choices,” asserted Eugene. “We support each other’s happiness so I didn’t feel any jealousy towards her. I’m not really the envious type of person.”

Pokwang chimed in, “As what they say, instead of feeling envious, use it as an inspiration. Uge’s love life is my inspiration now… I’m thankful because Uge came into our lives. She would always support Malia. So, no envy.”

With that, both vowed to keep their friendship until the end.

“For me, my greatest treasure as a person is to keep my friendship. The real ones. If you have real friends who will not leave you through highs or lows of life, in the boring part of your life, and (whatever is) your status in life, you should keep it. Even if you die, buhay ka pa din sa puso ng mga kaibigan mo,” stated Eugene.

“We are at this point (in our lives) that we are blessed,” added Pokwang.

“Whatever we want to buy, nabili naman namin. We go to places that we want to go. Most importantly, you will always have that person that you can lean on. That’s the most important thing sa mga edad namin.”