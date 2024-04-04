Patrick Garcia reveals Anne Curtis gave him his first 'basted' experience

MANILA, Philippines —Actor Patrick Garcia revealed that Anne Curtis was the first girl who rejected his romantic advances.

During his guesting with "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Patrick was asked by the show's host Boy Abunda, “Unang nambasted sa ‘yo?”

“Si Anne Curtis!” Patrick answered.

“Matagal na ito, mga 1999 pa ito. Ngayon ko lang sinabi ito, sorry guys,” he added.

Anne is now married to restaurateur-content creator Erwan Heussaff and they have a daughter, Dahlia.

Patrick, meanwhile, is married to Nikka Martinez and they have four children: Michelle, Chelsea, Francisca and Enrique.

He also has a son with actress Jennylyn Mercado named Alex. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

