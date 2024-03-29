^

'Complete gear ko': Jennylyn Mercado figures in motorcycle accident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 29, 2024 | 12:53am
'Complete gear ko': Jennylyn Mercado figures in motorcycle accident
Jennylyn Mercado
Jennylyn Mercado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Jennylyn Mercado was involved in a motorcycle accident recently. 

In a report by "24 Oras," Jennylyn said her head hit the ground but thankfully, she had a helmet. 

“Alam mo, ‘yung ulo ko tumama sa floor talaga, pero safe pa rin ako dahil naka-helmet ako, naka-gears ako, complete ‘yung gear ko, protected ‘yung buong katawan ko," she said. 

"I’m very thankful na walang major na nangyari sa akin,” she added. 

Jennylyn's husband Dennis Trillo was shocked when he saw his wife got out of balance. 

“Kitang-kita ko eh, nasa harapan ko kasi siya, tinitingnan ko siya habang nangyayari ‘yun so ayun, nakakabigla dahil first time namin maaksidente sa kalsada talaga,” he said. 

Motorcycling is Jennylyn and Dennis' hobby. They always posted their rides on Instagram. 

