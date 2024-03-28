Xdinary Heroes make ‘extraordinary’ concert in Manila

South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes, composed of Gunil (drummer), Jungsu (keyboardist, main vocalist) Gaon (guitarist, rapper), O.de (synthesizer, rapper) Jun Han (lead guitarist), and Jooyeon (bassist, main vocalist), take a groufie with their Filipino fans after the ‘Break The Brake’ concert at the New Frontier Theater. The six-member band simply lives up to the show’s title after showcasing top-notch vocal range and instrumental skills. Left photo shows Jooyeon, Gunil, Jun Han, O.de, Gaon, and Jungsu before their performance.

Members of the South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes showed that they were no ordinary musicians during their first world tour, “Break The Brake” last March 23 at the New Frontier Theater.

Living up to the show’s name, the six-member group consisting of Gunil (drummer), Jungsu (keyboardist, main vocalist) Gaon (guitarist, rapper), O.de (synthesizer, rapper) Jun Han (lead guitarist), and Jooyeon (bassist, main vocalist) pushed boundaries in showcasing their top-notch vocal range and instrumental skills before thousands of Filipino fans, known as Villains.

The rock n’ roll spirit filled the entire venue after the group opened the concert with Freddy, followed by Come into my head, KNOCK DOWN, and checkmate.

Energizing the crowd even more were long, red confetti that popped during the Test Me performance before the members proceeded to introduce themselves and greet their fans.

“I’m very happy to see all of you at our 2024 ‘Break The Brake’ tour in Manila,” the all-smiles Junil exclaimed through an interpreter who translated his and the band’s statements to English and Tagalog.

“Actually, ito po ‘yung second visit namin sa Manila. ‘Yung first visit pa lang, napakalakas na ng energy that we received from you. The best talaga kayo,” Jun Han remarked, giving them a thumbs-up.

The Philippines witnessed their rookie era when they performed at the “I-Pop U Manila” show with other K-pop acts last Oct. 21, 2022, just almost a year after their official debut on Dec. 26, 2021.

That’s why their return to the country was a lot more special for them, knowing that this time, they owned the spotlight, courtesy of concert producer Wilbros Live.

“It shows that Xdinary Heroes will be just breaking everything moving forward at syempre sa journey na ‘yun, you guys are included,” said Gunil, who is also the band’s leader.

The rising K-band indeed broke the stage with the dynamic rock hits Hair Cut, Enemy, Man in the Box, and Ghost, featuring the members’ haunting and soaring vocals.

Not only in the pop-rock department did Xdinary Heroes stand out, but also through their ballad lineup. The warm tone of yellow light enveloped the stage when they sang Dear H., and dramatic emotions were at their peak during the Good Enough and Paranoid performances.

“Listening to the voice of Villains, I’m really comforted,” said Gunil after letting their fans passionately sing the a cappella of Good Enough and Paranoid.

After a soothing music set, they performed two hit tracks of their labelmates Stray Kids and DAY6, delighting fans with their cover of Hellevator and Shoot Me as a way to express their admiration for their senior groups from JYP Entertainment.

The electrifying energy did not die down, thanks to the spectacular stages of their upbeat tracks such as Freakin’ Bad, Strawberry Cake, and Break The Brake.

The stage suddenly went dim and a fanmade video for the group was shown on the screen, touching the members’ hearts.

“Thank you so much for preparing something beautiful like this. The reason why six of us can stand here is all because of you, villains. We would love to see you, guys, watching us grow together,” said O.de.

Gunil also expressed his gratitude saying, “You greeted us with such warmth. I made unforgettable memories with you, guys, again. Also, the video that you made, I think that was really cute.”

After a short break, they returned to the stage donning black shirts for the encore of their songs X-MAS and Happy Death Day, their most-streamed debut single.

“It’s been a while since we last came here in Manila... if you want to meet us again, you would really have to be passionate, OK? So, to meet again as quick as possible, dapat healthy kayo at safe kayo palagi,” Jooyeon reminded fans.

“’Yung energy n’yo ay napakapasabog kaya I’m getting my unforgettable memories as well. Ang Manila ay isang city na sobrang nag-lo-look forward kami every time we have a tour,” Jun Han shared.

Pinoy Villains proved the degree of support they have for Xdinary Heroes as they partied all-out with the band for another round of Freakin’ Bad.

Keyboard player Jungsu did not forget to complement their Filipino supporters before bidding goodbye, “This concert is meaningful and a lot more fun. Kayo talaga ang one of the best na audience. ‘Yung cheer n’yo at saka ‘yung passion n’yo, I will never forget forever.”