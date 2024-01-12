^

Entertainment

My Zombabe brings out the big-screen chemistry of Empoy and Kim

Leah S. Salterio - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2024 | 12:00am
My Zombabe brings out the big-screen chemistry of Empoy and Kim
Comedian Empoy Marquez is paired with singer-actress Kim Molina in the horror-comedy flick, My Zombabe, written and directed by Bobby Bonifacio. Now showing in cinemas, the movie is Viva Films’ opening salvo for 2024.
STAR / File

Comedian Empoy Marquez has been paired with young and pretty leading ladies of late. He was the leading man of Alessandra de Rossi in the highly successful romantic comedy, Kita Kita, megged by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo in 2017.

Empoy was also paired with Cristine Reyes in director Victor Villanueva’s suspense comedy, Kidnap for Romance, that was shown last year.

Recently, Empoy had singer-actress Kim Molina as his partner in the horror-comedy flick, My Zombabe, written and directed by Bobby Bonifacio. Although it’s their first time to be paired on the big screen, they earlier worked together as a couple in the top-rating teleserye, Ang Probinsyano.

In the film, Pong (Empoy) becomes the loneliest man on the planet due to a zombie apocalypse. This all changes when he meets Yasmin, a woman in the process of zombifying.

“The character was really meant only for Empoy,” said direk Bobby. “Even Viva agreed from the start, the project was really for Empoy. I was so thankful that Empoy accepted the project.”

For the first time, Kim was not paired in My Zombabe with her reel and real-life partner, Jerald Napoles, who recently also appeared without her in director Crisanto Aquino’s comedy-drama, Instant Daddy.

“It’s refreshing, of course, to have a new and different partner for me onscreen,” admitted Kim. “Empoy and Je (Jerald) are friends in real life. I’m a fan of Empoy. It’s very exciting for me to work with him.

Kim and Empoy with direk Bobby Bonifacio and co-star, comic newcomer Yanyan de Jesus.

 

“In a way, they’re the same but they are not. Empoy brings something different to the table. When I watched Kita Kita, I was so happy that finally, Empoy was the leading man. I was very happy for Empoy.

“Je is likewise excited for Empoy and I. Je is very supportive about My Zombabe. Working with a different leading man, it wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. During the pandemic, I got so used to working with only Je as my leading man. Now, it’s someone different for me.”

Kim is really thankful to her Viva bosses to give her and Jerald separate projects. “We were able to re-introduce ourselves respectively as different artists,” she said. “It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be.

“I discovered myself again without Je, who is my mentor in theater. It’s always fascinating and interesting for me to work with a different group, that includes direk Bobby and Yanyan.”

Empoy, on his part, cannot be thankful enough that he was paired with Kim on the big screen. Not surprisingly, they have onscreen chemistry. From the start, it helped that they became comfortable on the set.

“Sobrang harutan kami sa set, sobrang saya,” he said. “On and off camera constant ang bonding namin. Masarap ka-trabaho si Kim. Sobrang barkada, sobrang saya. Overwhelmed ako to work with Kim. Professional lahat ng cast. Kapag may kailangan sa eksena, binibigay naming lahat.”

Direk Bobby has made a number of titles from the time he started working at the helm of films in 2003.

The horror-comedy, My Zombabe, was the first project he pitched to Viva back in 2018.

“May mga inayos sa material at ng mag-uumpisa na sana kaming mag-shoot, pumalo naman ang pandemic,” shared direk Bobby. “Blessing in disguise pa rin sa amin dahil nai-ayos pa namin ang script to fit real situations. Finally, after almost five years, maipapalabas na namin ang pelikula.”

Direk Bobby is interested in horror, which prompted him to revive zombies in Philippine movies. He is likewise interested in the horror genre. He wanted to crossover to different genres like My Zombabe, which is horror-romance.

His inspiration was Jonathan Levine’s paranormal romantic zombie comedy, Warm Bodies, that made him tackle the subject in My Zombabe. “I was playing around the zombie idea that is not horror, but romance,” direk Bobby said. “My cast, the pairing, became ideal.”

“Finally, when I was told that Kim was my female lead, I was so happy because I know that Kim can offer a lot as the new leading lady of Empoy,” direk Bobby said. “We got excited. Kim had a lot of additional inputs to make the film better.”

Direk Bobby megged memorable early films like Tahan, Bula, My Lockdown Romance and Kahalili for Vivamax. Early on, Direk Bobby megged the award-winning Cinemalaya Film Festival entry, Numbalikdiwa (2006).

My Zombabe is Viva Films’ year-opener for 2024. The horror-comedy started its theatrical release last Jan. 8.

Joining Empoy and Kim in the comedy-romance are comic newcomer Yanyan de Jesus, with Billy Villeta, Jao Mapa, Suzette Ranillo, Liz Alindogan, Andrea del Rosario, Andrew Muhlach, Nico Locco, Garry Lim, Isadora and Marnie Lapus.

vuukle comment

EMPOY MARQUEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Binabantayan namin isa&rsquo;t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo

'Binabantayan namin isa’t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Donny Pangilinan addressed his viral video with Kathryn Bernardo taken at the after-party of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Martin defends Jo Koy following 'horrid' Golden Globes hosting

Steve Martin defends Jo Koy following 'horrid' Golden Globes hosting

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is the latest high-profile individual to back Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy after the latter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes evades KathNiel issue at 'Senior High' presscon
play

Andrea Brillantes evades KathNiel issue at 'Senior High' presscon

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Actress Andrea Brillantes attended the grand finale media conference of her series "Senior High" but was not available...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo unfollows ex Daniel Padilla, rumored 3rd party Gillian Vicencio

Kathryn Bernardo unfollows ex Daniel Padilla, rumored 3rd party Gillian Vicencio

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo has unfollowed ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
'No issues, please': Robi Domingo clarifies viral video of Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan

'No issues, please': Robi Domingo clarifies viral video of Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo clarified the viral video of Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan at his wedding after part...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Toni Gonzaga's 'My Sassy Girl' Filipino remake premiering in January

Toni Gonzaga's 'My Sassy Girl' Filipino remake premiering in January

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Toni Gonzaga is returning to the big screen in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean hit movie "My Sassy...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Barbenheimer' leads SAG nominations, Netflix to air ceremony

'Barbenheimer' leads SAG nominations, Netflix to air ceremony

By Andrew Marszal | 23 hours ago
The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Disney, 'Star Wars' confirm 'The Mandalorian' movie, 'Ahsoka' Season 2

Disney, 'Star Wars' confirm 'The Mandalorian' movie, 'Ahsoka' Season 2

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed the development of two big-budget projects in the "Star Wars" franchise, including the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld channels Audrey Hepburn, dodges engagement question at Golden Globes 2024

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld channels Audrey Hepburn, dodges engagement question at Golden Globes 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Hailee Steinfeld was a revelation at the 2024 Golden Globes as she wore a customized Prada gown with a high neckline,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Selena Gomez reveals Golden Globes gossip with Taylor Swift wasn't about Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez reveals Golden Globes gossip with Taylor Swift wasn't about Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Selena Gomez clarified rumors about what she was discussing with her close friend Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with