'Ikaw at ako': Daniel Padilla removes long breakup post

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla's original Instagram (IG) breakup post appeared to have been edited, and his long post now only reads a brief yet meaningful caption.

Daniel's IG post last November 30 currently reads, "Ikaw at ako."

Two weeks ago on the same date, Daniel posted an undated photo of him giving a back hug to his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo. It came with a long caption that confirmed their breakup after 11 years together.

"11 years. Pagibig. Sa mundo, buhay at sa limitadong oras na tayo ay nandito, isang malaking biyaya ang pagmamahal," his original post read.

"Ang mahalin ka. At mahalin mo. Ang mga alaala natin ay laging kong baon sa aking puso at magiging liwanag sa mga madidilim kong araw.

"Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and thank you for singing with me during my lows. Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide," he added.

Kathryn was first to post on her Instagram account about their breakup last November 30. Daniel posted his own minutes after her post. Kathryn's November 30 post remains the same.

The ex-couple attended the Asia Artist Award 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan yesterday.

They were both awarded the Fabulous Award, alongside Korean stars NewJeans, Stray Kids and Lim Young-woong.

It was their second public appearance after announcing their breakup. Last Wednesday, Kathryn and Daniel made their first public appearance after their split during the ABS-CBN Christmas special.

