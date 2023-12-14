Kyline Alcantara faces jitters over return to kontrabida roles

Kyline Alcantara flaunts her edgy look as she gears up for her kontrabida role as Joanna Dela Costa in GMA’s forthcoming series Shining Inheritance, a Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s series Brilliant Legacy.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara is ecstatic to portray another antagonist role as Joanna Dela Costa in GMA’s forthcoming series Shining Inheritance, a Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s series Brilliant Legacy.

Just recently, Kyline posted on her social media accounts a photo of her sporting an edgy look in black outfit and boots, channeling Joanna.

Kyline’s Joanna is her comeback villain role as she previously essayed one in Kambal, Karibal (2017) and sort of kontrabida character in I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.

Describing her upcoming role, she told The STAR in an interview during Avon’s Boob Love fun run event that Joanna is an “overly confident” girl to the point of becoming “arrogant.”

“But I think that all the villains have their reasons why they act like that. But that doesn’t mean it justifies what they are doing in the present moment.”

Joanna is a “fashionista and just an aggressive person,” she added. “She is very arrogant to the point that while reading the script, I also get annoyed (with her). But you know she’s human also. That’s what’s important to me, in every character that I do, dapat may mga makaka-relate.”

To get ready for the role, Kyline did workshops and script reading. “I’m dissecting every characteristic of Joanna and ginagawa ko siyang ako. I’m making her (more) human.”

At that time of the interview, she only did one taping scene but she was thrilled to mingle with her co-actors. The cast members also include Kate Valdez, Paul Salas, Michael Sager, and Coney Reyes.

“I’m very excited because, of course, first of all with Ms. Coney, it will be my first time to work with her and she’s really warm. I’ve worked with Kate before and I know how good she is (as an actress). So, it’s really exciting and also with other cast members.”

According to Kyline, she likes villains because of their “complex character.” “That’s what I like about it and it’s not only, of course, lahat naman siyempre there’s mental exhaustion or something ‘pag ginagawa but when it comes to (playing) kontrabida, I like it when my vein is getting exhausted by thinking like, ‘OK, why is she kind to this person and not to others? Why is she bad to this person? Why is she being treated like this?’ It’s really complex and I like the complexity of it.”

Her favorite kontrabida actresses are Bella Flores and Gladys Reyes. Her grandmother would let her watch the movies of Bella and Gladys before.

When asked which one is easy to portray – a protagonist or antagonist role, she answered, “If you asked me before, I would say kontrabida. But now, wala na pong madali because, (as) I admit, before being a kontrabida was really my comfort zone but now it’s not. I actually feel nervous to play a kontrabida role again.”