^

Entertainment

Kyline Alcantara faces jitters over return to kontrabida roles

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Kyline Alcantara faces jitters over return to kontrabidaÂ roles
Kyline Alcantara flaunts her edgy look as she gears up for her kontrabida role as Joanna Dela Costa in GMA’s forthcoming series Shining Inheritance, a Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s series Brilliant Legacy.
KYLINE’S FACEBOOK PAGE

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara is ecstatic to portray another antagonist role as Joanna Dela Costa in GMA’s forthcoming series Shining Inheritance, a Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s series Brilliant Legacy.

Just recently, Kyline posted on her social media accounts a photo of her sporting an edgy look in black outfit and boots, channeling Joanna.

Kyline’s Joanna is her comeback villain role as she previously essayed one in Kambal, Karibal (2017) and sort of kontrabida character in I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.

Describing her upcoming role, she told The STAR in an interview during Avon’s Boob Love fun run event that Joanna is an “overly confident” girl to the point of becoming “arrogant.”

“But I think that all the villains have their reasons why they act like that. But that doesn’t mean it justifies what they are doing in the present moment.”

Joanna is a “fashionista and just an aggressive person,” she added. “She is very arrogant to the point that while reading the script, I also get annoyed (with her). But you know she’s human also. That’s what’s important to me, in every character that I do, dapat may mga makaka-relate.”

To get ready for the role, Kyline did workshops and script reading. “I’m dissecting every characteristic of Joanna and ginagawa ko siyang ako. I’m making her (more) human.”

At that time of the interview, she only did one taping scene but she was thrilled to mingle with her co-actors. The cast members also include Kate Valdez, Paul Salas, Michael Sager, and Coney Reyes.

“I’m very excited because, of course, first of all with Ms. Coney, it will be my first time to work with her and she’s really warm. I’ve worked with Kate before and I know how good she is (as an actress). So, it’s really exciting and also with other cast members.”

According to Kyline, she likes villains because of their “complex character.”  “That’s what I like about it and it’s not only, of course, lahat naman siyempre there’s mental exhaustion or something ‘pag ginagawa but when it comes to (playing) kontrabida, I like it when my vein is getting exhausted by thinking like, ‘OK, why is she kind to this person and not to others? Why is she bad to this person? Why is she being treated like this?’ It’s really complex and I like the complexity of it.”

Her favorite kontrabida actresses are Bella Flores and Gladys Reyes. Her grandmother would let her watch the movies of Bella and Gladys before.

When asked which one is easy to portray – a protagonist or antagonist role, she answered, “If you asked me before, I would say kontrabida. But now, wala na pong madali because, (as) I admit, before being a kontrabida was really my comfort zone but now it’s not. I actually feel nervous to play a kontrabida role again.”

vuukle comment

KYLINE ALCANTARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon has filed an injunction against Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo had a brief reunion with her former co-star John Lloyd Cruz and even snapped a photo with his girlfriend,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up — Ogie Diaz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Ogie Diaz said that actors Kim Chiu and Xian Lim have already separated for about two months now. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Polin's romance next: 'Bridgerton' season 3 release date revealed

Polin's romance next: 'Bridgerton' season 3 release date revealed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's love story will go next on the wildly popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Entertainment
fbtw
Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Korean actress Son Ye Jin will be donating some of her possessions to a bazaar and donate all proceeds for a charitable ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Host-actor Matteo Guidicelli is now a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City, having earned his bachelor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dimples Romana pays homage to former teacher via Kapatid show

Dimples Romana pays homage to former teacher via Kapatid show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Dimples Romana faced challenges initially as the newest host of TV5’s Gud Morning Kapatid, alongside Jes Delos Santos,...
Entertainment
fbtw
JC Santos not quitting showbiz

JC Santos not quitting showbiz

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Working with Piolo Pascual for the first time in director Derick Cabrido’s horror thriller, Mallari, is undoubtedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with