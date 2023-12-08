^

Daniel Padilla does storytelling, gift-giving days after split with Kathryn Bernardo

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 12:03pm
Singer-actor Daniel Padilla
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Padilla's latest update after his much-talked-about split from actress Kathryn Bernardo was a reading session with kids and young cancer patients. 

His talent agency, Star Magic, posted on Instagram a clip where he is seen reading for the kids. He was accompanied by his sisters, Magui and Carmella. 

Daniel was reading a story about Jesus, his parents, Joseph and Mary and the beginnings of Christmas. 

"A heartwarming Christmas surprise from the 'Supreme Idol' and sibs!" wrote Star Magic on the caption. "Daniel Padilla and sisters, Magui and Carmella, made orphans and young cancer patients smile with storytelling and gift giving organized by the 'House of Treasures.'"

It was not made clear when the event took place, but it was uploaded on Star Magic's Instagram account on Thursday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

He has not posted on his own personal Instagram about the charity event. His last post was his confirmation last November 30 that he and Kathryn have broken up after 11 years. 

It came just seconds after Kathryn posted her own confirmation on her own Instagram account. 

Kathryn, meanwhile, has been receiving praises for her new look. She posted about her ginger hair just days after their confirmed breakup. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo shares new hair color after Daniel Padilla breakup

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
