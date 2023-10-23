Francis, Pia Magalona not legally married, already separated when Abegail Rait came – Robby Tarroza

MANILA, Philippines — Former flight attendant Abegail Rait might be the “real love” that the late “Master Rapper” Francis Magalona spoke about in his final meetings with showbiz personality and concert producer Robby Tarroza.

In a now viral Facebook post dated October 21, Tarroza claimed that Francis and Pia might not be legally married since Pia was married to “another guy with last name Lim” in the United States, and they allegedly have a son named Niccolo and a daughter named Unna.

“Ang tanong, WAS KIKO MARRIED TO PIA???! No, she was married to another guy with last name Lim and they had a son, Niccolo and daughter Unna.. many of us knew this!” Tarroza bared, claiming that he had been close to Francis, produced the rapper’s concert tour, and was a witness to many of Francis and Pia’s alleged “fights and bugbugan (physical bouts).”

“Pia huwag ka magpabiktima! Grabe ka! No one broke up your marriage dear! You were never married in the Philippines!” alleged Robby.

According to him, he and Francis or Kiko usually spoke for hours and during those times, Magalona would pour his heart out. In one of his last meetings with Kiko before the performer died of Leukemia in 2009, he said it might be in 2007 when he ran into Kiko in Makati, and Kiko confided that he already left Pia because “he couldn’t take” all the fighting with Pia anymore.

“’Yung ugali (raw) ni Pia nakakasira ng utak,” Robby recalled what Kiko allegedly told him in confidence.

“I knew them both, Pia and Francis, I witnessed bloody fights between them. Very destructive and dysfunctional. He told me he only stayed for the kids and wished he was free from ‘that fckn btch.' Those were his words.”

Robby, however, said that during that same conversation that lasted for hours, he found the “King of Philippine Rap” to be “so fresh and glowing” because Kiko allegedly told him that he now has “peace.”

After a few months, Robby said he met Francis again and Kiko then mentioned that he was already “with another girl he loved so much who is totally the opposite sa ugali ni Pia.”

“He stressed, “Ang sarap pala ng ganitong ‘real love’,” Robby recalled Kiko as telling him, presumably referring to Abegail.

“Francis and I kept in touch and I vowed to keep everything between us. I never had the chance to meet this girl he loved so much. Maybe one day I will, both her and Francis’s love child. Yes, love chlld because she was conceived by real love. Francis wants the world to know about her. I’m sure he does,” Robby said of Abegail and her and Kiko’s presumed daughter, Gaile Francesca.

Robby then asked Internet users to be kinder to Abegail and Gaile Francesca or “Cheska” since Abegail might not be a mistress and Cheska might not be an illegitimate child, after all.

“So for all you judgmental people that did not know the real story, Francis and Pia were already separated before he got into this amazing relationship. He deserved to experience real love at least once in his lifetime,” Robby said.

“I know Kiko is watching all this and he knows what he wants for his children, all his children. ‘Di ba, mga kababayan ko?” ended Tarroza, naming Francis’ first hit that catapulted him into stardom, “Mga Kababayan Ko.”

According to Francis’ Wikipedia biography, “Magalona was introduced by co-actor Richard Gomez to Pia Arroyo at a party in a disco owned by film director Ishmael Bernal, and the couple got married in 1985.”

Francis and Pia, said the Wikipedia biography, had eight children, two of whom were Magalona's stepchildren: Unna and Nicolo. Kiko and Pia’s biological children are Maxene, Frank, Saab, Elmo, Arkin and Clara.

Pia has not reacted to Tarroza’s post as of press time. Among her latest posts was a picture with Francis kissing her on her forehead as a birthday self-greeting.

