^

Entertainment

‘I am my father's daughter’: Gaile Francesca 'not affected' by bashers of mom Abegail Rait's Francis Magalona revelations

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 1:20pm
â��I am my father's daughterâ��: Gaile Francesca 'not affected' by bashers of mom Abegail Rait's Francis Magalona revelations
Francis M's alleged lover Abegail Rait and daughter Gail Francisca
Screengrab from Boss Toyo Production YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring rapper Gaile Francesca or “Cheska” is “not affected at all” by those claiming that she and her mom, former flight attendant Abegail Rait, are a fraud or are illicitly related to the late “Master Rapper” Francis Magalona.

In an interview with Cata Tibayan on “24 Oras” last Saturday, Cheska said she will continue performing Francis’ songs to help preserve his legacy — no matter what anyone says.

“I don’t mind the comments po kasi I know the story, and so no comment na lang po ako roon. Basta I know the story that’s why I’m not affected at all. And also my family,” the 15-year-old said. 

“All I know is that I am my father’s daughter.” 

She confessed that at first, she did not want to sell the jersey that allegedly belonged to her dad. It can be recalled that Abegail and Cheska first made headlines when they sold the jersey that allegedly belonged to Francis to collector and “Pinoy Pawn Stars” host Jayson Jay Luzadas or “Boss Toyo” for P500,000, from an initial bid of P700,000.

Related: Francis Magalona's alleged lover, daughter go public; sell late rapper's jersey

“Noong una po ayoko po. Pero na-realize ko rin po na kung nasa bahay lang po siya or nakatago lang siya sa closet, I felt na better siya if pinreserve since may story din po ‘yung jersey na ‘yun,” Cheska said.

Cheska was only presumably six months old when Francis succumbed to Leukemia on March 6, 2009. She, however, grew up knowing all of the “Master Rapper’s” songs, including “Superproxy” and her favorite “Kaleidoscope World,” which she recently performed in a gig in Marikina.

If Francis were alive, she said he could have given this advice regarding bashers and her music career: “Kaya mo ‘yan. Be brave.’” 

RELATED: 'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral

vuukle comment

FRANCIS MAGALONA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Liza Soberano, James Reid spotted at same party amid reports of Liza leaving James' Careless

Liza Soberano, James Reid spotted at same party amid reports of Liza leaving James' Careless

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Liza Soberano has reportedly left James Reid's talent agency Careless. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Back in Baguio, my family&rsquo;s happy place

Back in Baguio, my family’s happy place

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
What do Cebu City and Baguio City have in common?
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia on her first solo travel: I discovered a lot about myself

Gabbi Garcia on her first solo travel: I discovered a lot about myself

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia recently opened up about her eye-opening first solo trip, which reminded her of the importance of a life beyond...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Work in progress': Baron Geisler thanks manager for clarifying his rumored exit from 'Senior High'

'Work in progress': Baron Geisler thanks manager for clarifying his rumored exit from 'Senior High'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Baron Geisler and his manager Arnold Vegafria put to rest the rumors and reports that the actor has been axed from the popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kapag tuli na 'ko': Piolo Pascual opens up about having a family

'Kapag tuli na 'ko': Piolo Pascual opens up about having a family

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor Piolo Pascual jokingly said that he will have his own family when he's circumcised. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Don't dress as Barbie this Halloween, union asks striking actors

Don't dress as Barbie this Halloween, union asks striking actors

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) this week advised its 160,000 members to avoid dressing as characters tied to the studios...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kahit sino': Joshua Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria not choosy with future co-stars

'Kahit sino': Joshua Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria not choosy with future co-stars

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actor said he finds it difficult to engage with the question because he simply does not have anyone in mind in parti...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez feels blessed to explore all sides of acting

Beauty Gonzalez feels blessed to explore all sides of acting

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Beauty Gonzalez is becoming known as the new “horror queen,” thanks to her successive horror projects.
Entertainment
fbtw
What Nicole Borromeo loves about Japanese culture

What Nicole Borromeo loves about Japanese culture

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Even before flying to Japan for the Miss International 2023 beauty pageant, Philippine representative Nicole Borromeo had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with