‘I am my father's daughter’: Gaile Francesca 'not affected' by bashers of mom Abegail Rait's Francis Magalona revelations

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring rapper Gaile Francesca or “Cheska” is “not affected at all” by those claiming that she and her mom, former flight attendant Abegail Rait, are a fraud or are illicitly related to the late “Master Rapper” Francis Magalona.

In an interview with Cata Tibayan on “24 Oras” last Saturday, Cheska said she will continue performing Francis’ songs to help preserve his legacy — no matter what anyone says.

“I don’t mind the comments po kasi I know the story, and so no comment na lang po ako roon. Basta I know the story that’s why I’m not affected at all. And also my family,” the 15-year-old said.

“All I know is that I am my father’s daughter.”

She confessed that at first, she did not want to sell the jersey that allegedly belonged to her dad. It can be recalled that Abegail and Cheska first made headlines when they sold the jersey that allegedly belonged to Francis to collector and “Pinoy Pawn Stars” host Jayson Jay Luzadas or “Boss Toyo” for P500,000, from an initial bid of P700,000.

“Noong una po ayoko po. Pero na-realize ko rin po na kung nasa bahay lang po siya or nakatago lang siya sa closet, I felt na better siya if pinreserve since may story din po ‘yung jersey na ‘yun,” Cheska said.

Cheska was only presumably six months old when Francis succumbed to Leukemia on March 6, 2009. She, however, grew up knowing all of the “Master Rapper’s” songs, including “Superproxy” and her favorite “Kaleidoscope World,” which she recently performed in a gig in Marikina.

If Francis were alive, she said he could have given this advice regarding bashers and her music career: “Kaya mo ‘yan. Be brave.’”

