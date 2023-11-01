^

Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 3:32pm
Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections
Francis M's alleged lover Abegail Rait and her daughter Gaile Francesca.
Screengrab from Boss Toyo Production YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Francesca M penned a comforting message for her mom Abegail Rait after the latter lost in the recent barangay elections. 

In her official Facebook account, Francesca posted a photo of her and her mom.

"We won't close the book but will turn the page and begin new chapter together," Francesca wrote. 

"I love you, Mommy," she added. 

Abegail placed eighth in the barangay elections in Toclong 2-B Imus, Cavite. 

She congratulated the winners on Facebook and expressed her gratitude to the people who supported her. 

“It is with humble appreciation to all the supporters who fought for us a good battle and rest assured that we are one in serving goodwill with earnest effort to find ways to make our better community to come together,” she said. 

Prior to the elections, Abegail and Francesca trended on social media after they claimed in an episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars" that they were related to the late Francis Magalona. 

Francis, Pia Magalona not legally married, already separated when Abegail Rait came – Robby Tarroza

