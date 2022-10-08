'Icing sa ibabaw ng cupcake': Kim Chiu says Xian Lim is 'Mr. Right' but no wedding bells ringing soon

Real life couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the premiere night of their movie "Always."

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu revealed that no wedding bells are ringing anytime soon for her and on- and off-screen partner Xian Lim.

In an interview with the media during the launch of her endorsement for Lifestrong Hairfix recently, Kim said it's too early for them to get married.

“Thirty, 31 palang naman kami. Sa day and age ngayon, masyado pang maaga 'yun,” Kim said.

Kim, however, said that Xian is really his Mr. Right, referring to her hit song then.

“Mr. Right naman talaga siya. Hindi naman niya pinapasakit ang ulo ko,” Kim said.

She described Xian as a very loyal boyfriend.

"Very loyal. Kahit iharap ko siya sa lahat ng mga girls, ako pa rin 'yung maganda,” she said.

Kim's new endorsement, Lifestrong Hairfix, is a Do-It-Yourself hair care solution that offers hair essentials, treatments, color, styling and general merchandise which come in handy, travel-friendly sachets.

Lifestrong Marketing Inc., the company behind Hairfix, is a Filipino business engaged in distributing and marketing personal care products since 2008.

Company founders, Lance Lee and Margaret Lee, said they envisioned it to be a Filipino brand with quality consumer products that tackles the needs and wants of the global market in health, beauty and wellness.

As the mind behind Hairfix, General Manager Margaret Lee, who is also a registered pharmacist, quit working for a retail and pharmaceutical company after five years. She opted to venture into business — thus, the birth of Hairfix.

