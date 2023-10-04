^

'Mas marami pang problema sa mundo': Gerald Anderson on marrying Julia Barretto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 8:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

In an interview with the media, Gerald and Julia were asked if wedding bells for them are ringing anytime soon. 

"Sasabihin namin sa'yo? Mas marami pang problema sa mundo ngayon kesa ano," Gerald answered. 

"Pero you know, darating tayo [diyan]. Basta, basta," he added. 

Julia said that the event became more special because she attended it with her boyfriend.

"Kanina ko pa sinasabi na I'm really excited to be here, but I'm even more excited that I get to walk and attend this event with Gerald. So, we're so excited," she said. 

Last March, Gerald pledged that Julia is the one he will marry.

In his interview with Korina Sanchez, Gerald said he's working hard because he knows that the time is coming that he will tie the knot with Julia. 

"You know, everything na ginagawa ko ngayon is because alam ko naman na malapit na 'yun, e. Hindi naman ako, kumbaga, 'yung 25-year-old na, ‘Di trabaho muna ako, career muna ako'," he said.

“You know, honestly, generally, lahat ng ginagawa ko sa career ko, sa show business, sa pagiging businessman, is leading up to that point,” he added. — Video by EC Toledo

RELATED'Siya na': Gerald Anderson pledges to marry Julia Barretto

GERALD ANDERSON

JULIA BARRETTO
