Chie Filomeno, Jake Cuenca attend ABS-CBN Ball 2023 after rekindled romance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 4:10pm
Kapamilya celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno was excited to attend the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball with Jake Cuenca as it was her first attendance at the ball as someone's partner.

The celebrity couple stepped on the ABS-CBN Ball's red carpet last September 30 together and individually, the latter something that Chie appreciated.

"For tonight, he wants me to have my moment," Chie exclusively told Philstar.com.

The actress had some positively mixed emotions to be back at the ball, especially as it's her first time not going alone.

"This is all so foreign to me right now, kasi it's my first time na may mag-ask out sa akin — the past few balls ako lang talaga, sobrang independent ko. I'm also really excited to be taken care of," Chie said to Philstar.com about attending with Jake.

She also admitted some nervousness and excitement returning to the ABS-CBN Ball, and expressed her gratitude to those fellow media partners who continue to support the network.

Chie collaborated with designer Anthony Ramirez for her white dress, going through many fittings and even made a last minute change the night before the ball. All of Chie's jewelry pieces were by BVLGARI.

Asked why she chose white, Chie said: "I feel like it symbolizes starting something, a blank canvas, very pure. I wanted something clean."

Meanwhile, Jake's black-and-white suit was designed by Chynna Mamawal, and his wrist and fingers adorned with pieces from Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Rolex.

It has only been a little over a month since the two actors publicly announced they were dating, and Chie shared last September that they were both taking their time with their relationship.

"Hindi siya papasok sa isang bagay na hindi pa siya ready, fully committed, so I think 'yun nga, kaya we’re all taking our time," Chie said then. "I'm taking my time also. Kasi I'm really private with my relationships before and right now kasi first time ko ever na may maka-date in this industry na naging public. So we're taking our time."

Chie also praised Jake for his maturity, passion for acting, and family-oriented nature.

