Cassy Legaspi mum on comparisons with Atasha Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host-actress Cassy Legaspi remained tight-lipped about her thoughts on being compared to fellow host-actress Atasha Muhlach.

Cassy and her twin brother Mavy are the children of Kapuso celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi while Atasha and her twin brother Andres' parents are another celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales.

The Legaspis and Atasha are also hosts on rival noontime variety shows, with the former two on the new version of GMA's "Eat Bulaga" while Atasha was recently announced as a new host of TV5's "E.A.T."

Cassy attended the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball last September 30 with Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, a relationship across networks that still caught eyes during the event.

When asked by Philstar.com for what she thought of comparisons to Atasha, Cassy only gave a silent shrug and grin, proceeding to take photos with Darren.

What Cassy did have words for was being able to attend the ball with Darren, especially as it felt very strange being surrounded by Kapamilya stars.

"[Walking the red carpet together] feels like home, wow! Pero super comfortable ako with him," Cassy said in response to Darren expressing his gratitude that a lot of people were onboard to asking her to be his date to the ball.

"The last ball before the pandemic, I was able to mingle with everyone. Who would have imagined na after the pandemic, magkaka-date ako sa ABS-CBN Ball?" Darren also said.

Darren's words had Cassy looking at the singer with a smile, "Thank you, na-pressure ako du'n... It feels strange being here... with my date in this universe," lightly slapping Darren on the shoulder and giving him a high-five. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

