^

Entertainment

Cassy Legaspi mum on comparisons with Atasha Muhlach

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 12:52pm
Cassy Legaspi mum on comparisons with Atasha Muhlach
Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host-actress Cassy Legaspi remained tight-lipped about her thoughts on being compared to fellow host-actress Atasha Muhlach.

Cassy and her twin brother Mavy are the children of Kapuso celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi while Atasha and her twin brother Andres' parents are another celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales.

The Legaspis and Atasha are also hosts on rival noontime variety shows, with the former two on the new version of GMA's "Eat Bulaga" while Atasha was recently announced as a new host of TV5's "E.A.T."

Cassy attended the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball last September 30 with Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, a relationship across networks that still caught eyes during the event.

When asked by Philstar.com for what she thought of comparisons to Atasha, Cassy only gave a silent shrug and grin, proceeding to take photos with Darren.

Related: Valentine’s at ABS-CBN Ball 2023: Controversial, viral couples walk red carpet together

What Cassy did have words for was being able to attend the ball with Darren, especially as it felt very strange being surrounded by Kapamilya stars.

"[Walking the red carpet together] feels like home, wow! Pero super comfortable ako with him," Cassy said in response to Darren expressing his gratitude that a lot of people were onboard to asking her to be his date to the ball.

"The last ball before the pandemic, I was able to mingle with everyone. Who would have imagined na after the pandemic, magkaka-date ako sa ABS-CBN Ball?" Darren also said.

Darren's words had Cassy looking at the singer with a smile, "Thank you, na-pressure ako du'n... It feels strange being here... with my date in this universe," lightly slapping Darren on the shoulder and giving him a high-five. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN BALL

ATASHA MUHLACH

CASSY LEGASPI

DARREN ESPANTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Exclusive

Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones shut down any gossip that they would be calling it quits after they attended...
Entertainment
fbtw
KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut
Exclusive

KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Love team partners Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning
play

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
He is undoubtedly showbiz royalty. His grandma was the late actress Amalia Fuentes. His parents are award-winning actor Aga...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regal Studio Presents new onscreen pairings

Regal Studio Presents new onscreen pairings

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
New tandems are being featured in the different episodes of the weekly anthology Regal Studio Presents. Their stints allow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Page-turner set in turn of century Manila

Page-turner set in turn of century Manila

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 14 hours ago
Walking through Megamall on a Tuesday afternoon with an elder sibling, shortly after a death in the family, would take us...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kapamilya stars &lsquo;forever grateful&rsquo; to personal heroes and mentors

Kapamilya stars ‘forever grateful’ to personal heroes and mentors

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
The Kapamilya stars, showbiz couples and loveteams heated up the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball held Saturday night at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Trending Pinoy pop group AJAA performs at SM's K-Beauty fest

WATCH: Trending Pinoy pop group AJAA performs at SM's K-Beauty fest

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
True to its essence as a Korean beauty haven, SM Beauty’s “The Best of K-Beauty” festival was opened with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chie Filomeno, Jake Cuenca attend ABS-CBN Ball 2023 after rekindled romance

Chie Filomeno, Jake Cuenca attend ABS-CBN Ball 2023 after rekindled romance

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno was excited to attend the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball with Jake Cuenca as it was her first attendance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with