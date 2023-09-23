Sophie Turner sues ex Joe Jonas over 'wrongful retention' of their kids

MANILA, Philippines — "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, demanding that their two young children return to England.

The ex-couple officially filed for divorce earlier this month, announcing in a joint statement they "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage" in what was "truly... a united decision."

In the lawsuit filed by Sophie's legal representatives, the actress stated that the agreement was that their two daughters would go back to England with her. Sophie, however, alleged Joe refused to return the kids' passports.

Prior to the divorce, Sophie said the family had initially planned to permanently move to England, where a property is currently being built and is set to finish at the end of the year for the Christmas holidays.

The two children have been traveling with Joe as he tours with his band, the Jonas Brothers, and once the house was finished, it would become the family's "forever home."

Sophie is accusing Joe of wrongful retention, referencing a law that allows a court "to order the children's return at any time," and wants him to cover attorneys' fees and court costs.

A representative for Joe issued a statement in response to Sophie's filing, calling the language used in the lawsuit "misleading," particularly the use of the word "abduction."

Joe's representative said Sophie is making the claim so that divorce proceedings will be moved to the United Kingdom and their children will permanently be out of the United States, adding that Joe is open to the kids being raised in both countries in a co-parenting set-up.

Sophie and Joe married in 2019 after dating for three years. They are parents to three-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old infant whose name has not been revealed to the public.

