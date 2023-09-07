Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce after 4 years of marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner have confirmed that they are ending their marriage of four years, following reports the former had filed divorce papers earlier this week.

The ex-couple issued a joint statement which was posted on both their social media accounts, addressing that they "mutually decided to amicably end [the] marriage."

"There are many speculating narratives to why but, truly this is a united decision," the two artists said as they also asked privacy for them and their two young daughters.

The comments section of the pair's Instagram posts were turned off, leaving fans to react to the confirmed split within their own devices.

Entertainment outlet People magazine reportedly obtained the divorce filing where Joe claimed, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," and asked for joint custody of their daughters with an established parenting plan, and that there is a prenup in place.

Despite reports that Joe had indeed filed papers in court and retained a divorce lawyer, the singer continued to wear his wedding ring in public.

A source told People that the two have "had separate lives for months" and "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

Just last month, Sophie was seen supporting Joe at the beginning of The Jonas Brothers' new tour, photos of which are still on her social media accounts.

Among the photos she posted was of friendship bracelets, including one that bore the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" by Taylor Swift — Joe's ex from over a decade where fans have speculated the song is about Joe.

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016 and were engaged a year later. They got married twice in 2019 — in Las Vegas and France — and had their fist child Willa in 2020 and their other still unnamed daughter last year (reportedly identified in the divorce filing as D.J.).

