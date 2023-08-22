^

Entertainment

Sophie Turner teases husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' bracelet

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 1:22pm
Sophie Turner teases husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' bracelet
Actress Sophie Turner with husband and singer Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is widely known as a fan of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a fact made even more humorous (which Sophie also pokes fun at) with the actress married to one of Taylor's exes Joe Jonas.

The couple are on good terms with Taylor and on numerous occasions, Sophie has teased Joe on her being a Swiftie, which took another hilarious turn as the Jonas Brothers began its new tour at New York's Yankee Stadium earlier this week.

Sophie was in attendance to support her husband and brothers-in-law Nick and Kevin, though she was seen sporting a number of friendship bracelets, including one that bore the title of Taylor's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

The vault song released on 2021's "Fearless" (Taylor's Version)" has been speculated by fans to be inspired by Taylor's 2008 break-up with Joe, the same year the song was originally written.

While that has never been confirmed, Taylor did admit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Joe was the inspiration for the song "Forever & Always" from the same album.

Taylor and Joe's split caused a huge riff in the pop culture environment at the time when it was learned Joe broke up with Taylor over a 27-second phone call.

During Taylor's ongoing "Eras" tour, Swifties have been making and exchanging friendship bracelets bearing titles or lyrics of the singer's songs, the act itself a reference to Taylor's song "You're On Your Own, Kid" from the 2022 album "Midnights."

When "Mr. Perfectly Fine" came out in 2021, Sophie raved about the song on Instagram and tagged Taylor, who reposted the actress' post by saying "Forever bending the knee to the [Queen] of the North."

For those wondering, Sophie's favorite album is "1989," which happens to be the next album Taylor has re-recorded and will release on October 27 — exactly nine years since the original first dropped.

The Jonas Brothers' tour, which will continue until June next year, will consist of all of the tracks from the band's five albums dating back to 2007.

RELATED: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome new baby girl

vuukle comment

JOE JONAS

JONAS BROTHERS

SOPHIE TURNER

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A marriage proposal video that features businessman Jon Semira and actress Yassi Pressman is now trending on social media...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'

Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The skit was among the nostalgic birthday surprises of the noontime show for one of its hosts, Ogie, who will turn 56 on August...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jak Roberto brings 'Anti-Silos Class' to Jose Rizal University

Jak Roberto brings 'Anti-Silos Class' to Jose Rizal University

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jak Roberto took his "Anti-Silos Class" to Jose Rizal University. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'The power of love': Zeinab Harake assures support for Ray Parks' FIBA World Cup stint
play

'The power of love': Zeinab Harake assures support for Ray Parks' FIBA World Cup stint

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Despite her busy schedule, social media star Zeinab Harake assured that she will support her boyfriend Ray Parks as he is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coleen on marriage with Billy: &lsquo;Not perfect but we&rsquo;re happy&rsquo;

Coleen on marriage with Billy: ‘Not perfect but we’re happy’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Coleen Garcia said that she’s now recovering after struggling with her mental health and feeling “left behind”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Max Collins to show acting chops in three new projects

Max Collins to show acting chops in three new projects

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Max Collins is part of the key main cast of the action-comedy series, Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, the finale...
Entertainment
fbtw
Han Ji Min is accidental psychic and detective in K-drama Behind Your Touch

Han Ji Min is accidental psychic and detective in K-drama Behind Your Touch

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
In Netflix’s comedy-thriller Behind Your Touch, Han Ji Min is a small-town veterinarian who finds herself solving crimes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie conquers all

Barbie conquers all

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Barbie has conquered the box office.
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities, Alopecia in Vicki Belo vlog

Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities, Alopecia in Vicki Belo vlog

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano shared her insecurities in her conversation with Dr. Vicki Belo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with