Sophie Turner teases husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' bracelet

MANILA, Philippines — "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is widely known as a fan of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a fact made even more humorous (which Sophie also pokes fun at) with the actress married to one of Taylor's exes Joe Jonas.

The couple are on good terms with Taylor and on numerous occasions, Sophie has teased Joe on her being a Swiftie, which took another hilarious turn as the Jonas Brothers began its new tour at New York's Yankee Stadium earlier this week.

Sophie was in attendance to support her husband and brothers-in-law Nick and Kevin, though she was seen sporting a number of friendship bracelets, including one that bore the title of Taylor's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

The vault song released on 2021's "Fearless" (Taylor's Version)" has been speculated by fans to be inspired by Taylor's 2008 break-up with Joe, the same year the song was originally written.

While that has never been confirmed, Taylor did admit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Joe was the inspiration for the song "Forever & Always" from the same album.

Taylor and Joe's split caused a huge riff in the pop culture environment at the time when it was learned Joe broke up with Taylor over a 27-second phone call.

During Taylor's ongoing "Eras" tour, Swifties have been making and exchanging friendship bracelets bearing titles or lyrics of the singer's songs, the act itself a reference to Taylor's song "You're On Your Own, Kid" from the 2022 album "Midnights."

When "Mr. Perfectly Fine" came out in 2021, Sophie raved about the song on Instagram and tagged Taylor, who reposted the actress' post by saying "Forever bending the knee to the [Queen] of the North."

For those wondering, Sophie's favorite album is "1989," which happens to be the next album Taylor has re-recorded and will release on October 27 — exactly nine years since the original first dropped.

The Jonas Brothers' tour, which will continue until June next year, will consist of all of the tracks from the band's five albums dating back to 2007.

