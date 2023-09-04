^

Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas heading for divorce after 4 years of marriage — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 4:44pm
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas heading for divorce after 4 years of marriage â�� report
NJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner fan site via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are allegedly getting a divorce, TMZ reported. 

The US online site said that Joe had already contacted and consulted with two Los Angeles divorce lawyers. 

According to TMZ, the Jonas Brothers member and the "Game of Thrones" star had serious problems in the past six months. 

Joe was also photographed not wearing his wedding ring. 

The report added that the couple had recently sold their Miami mansion, which they bought just a year ago. 

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their firstborn in 2020 and their second child in 2022.

RELATEDSophie Turner teases husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' bracelet

 

vuukle comment

JOE JONAS

SOPHIE TURNER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actor Jake Ejercito's post on individuals wearing "West Philippine Sea" shirts but "as still as the grave between 2016-2022"...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels &ndash; but Ninong Ry helps bring it back
play
brandSpace

WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels – but Ninong Ry helps bring it back

By May Dedicatoria | 9 hours ago
Ninong Ry and Ninong Jomari reminded us that despite the holiday whirlwind, we shouldn’t forget the traditions that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda to push wedding despite battle vs rare autoimmune disease

Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda to push wedding despite battle vs rare autoimmune disease

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In his recent interview with the media, Robi said that he suggested to Maiqui that they delay their wedding, but she dec...
Entertainment
fbtw
Peter Jackson buys New Zealand property to thwart controversial development

Peter Jackson buys New Zealand property to thwart controversial development

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The derelict former military base at Shelly Bay in Wellington harbor had been earmarked to become 350 apartments, a boutique...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annette Gozon-Valdes learns &lsquo;most important thing in life&rsquo; from dad Felipe Gozon

Annette Gozon-Valdes learns ‘most important thing in life’ from dad Felipe Gozon

By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
Though she’s neither a singer or an actor, her familiar face graces TV screens as one of the judges on GMA’s highly-rated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ivana Alawi meets man behind viral 'Bawal Umihi' wall

Ivana Alawi meets man behind viral 'Bawal Umihi' wall

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Ivana Alawi traveled all the way to Pandi, Bulacan, to meet the man behind the viral wall.
Entertainment
fbtw
Aussie artist Birdee wants to &lsquo;spread love, goodness and understanding&rsquo;

Aussie artist Birdee wants to ‘spread love, goodness and understanding’

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
A singer-songwriter from Down Under recently made a sojourn to Manila for a series of shows to introduce her artistry to Filipinos....
Entertainment
fbtw
CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about &lsquo;finding your greatness&rsquo;

CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about ‘finding your greatness’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Serial entrepreneur John Aguilar, who is also the founder and host of the business reality show The Final Pitch on CNN Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner

Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The "Royal Blood" star walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a custom champagne-colored gown by the notable desi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with