Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas heading for divorce after 4 years of marriage — report

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are allegedly getting a divorce, TMZ reported.

The US online site said that Joe had already contacted and consulted with two Los Angeles divorce lawyers.

According to TMZ, the Jonas Brothers member and the "Game of Thrones" star had serious problems in the past six months.

Joe was also photographed not wearing his wedding ring.

The report added that the couple had recently sold their Miami mansion, which they bought just a year ago.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their firstborn in 2020 and their second child in 2022.

