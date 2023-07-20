^

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin to hold second wedding in California

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 11:39am
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin to hold second wedding in California
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at their Hungary wedding
Vogue Weddings via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbarba Palvin have already wed in Hungary, and are planning another ceremony in the United States.

Hungarian media outlet Bors Online initially reported that Dylan married Barbara during a private ceremony in the latter's home country, somewhere outside the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Barbara wore an off-white silk-like corset-bodice gown from Vivienne Westwood, complemented by sheer gloves, a diamond choker made by Tiffany & Co., and a cathedral-length veil.

Dylan meanwhile wore a simple black suit, with two white flowers on his lapel, with a white collared shirt and a black tie. Dylan's twin brother Cole served as his best man.

Photos of the newly-weds exiting a church hand-in-hand also surfaced online. Vogue then confirmed that the wedding had taken place on Barbara's parents’ property Harlekin Birtok, and the couple are planning a second wedding to be held in California.

"[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event," Barbara told Vogue. "But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there."

After the wedding, Barbara switched from her Westwood gown into a number with a crisscross back by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, which "made her feel like a modern princess" and dance during frivolities.

Barbara also wore a red dress by Hungarian designer Mero as part of a local tradition called the "menyecske ruha" where the woman changes into a red dress at midnight as she is no longer a bride.

The model made sure all her outfits could be paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. The bridesmaids all wore cool pastels while the men, including Cole, donned black suits.

The couple had the civil ceremony on Harlekin Birtok, but prior to that was a church ceremony at the same church in Albertirsa where Barbara’s parents married 34 years ago.

"Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying," Dylan said.

Barbara joked that it was going to take time getting used to be called Mrs. Sprouse even though Dylan has been referring to her as his wife for the past three years.

The couple's wedding comes a month after they confirmed their engagement, with Dylan having popped the question in September.

They had been dating for five years and Dylan had the ring for seven months before getting down on one knee.

